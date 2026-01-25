Improve your underwater photography with Anne and Phil Medcalf

Advertisement

Underwater photographers Anne and Phil Medcalf have over 50 years of diving experience between them and have been taking digital pictures underwater for more than 30 of those. In 2017 they turned their interest into a business and now own Alphamarine Photography Ltd, an underwater photography training and retail company.

They have a highly rated blog on their website (alphamarinephoto.com) and a Facebook Q & A group with over 2,000 members worldwide.

They’ve written on underwater photography for Scuba Diver magazine and have presented on the subject at every GO Diving show since the event started.

Their workshops and online courses attract divers from around the world. The couple’s experience as retailers gives them a broader knowledge base than most underwater photographers and expertise in using equipment from low-cost options to the latest high-end gear.

In their talk titled Underwater Photography Game Changers on the Photo Stage at the GO Diving Show, Phil and Anne will take a look at the techniques and equipment that can help substantially improve your underwater photography.

The GO Diving Show 2026

As well as the Main Stage line-up, the dedicated stages – the UK Stage, the Tech Stage and the Inspiration/Photo Stage – also boast a fantastic array of speakers, ranging from old favourites like tech gurus Paul Toomer and Mark Powell, underwater photographers Lawson Wood and Kirsty Andrews, to new faces such as snorkel pros Emma and Gordon Taylor, the Great Scuba Drive duo Rico Anselmi and Sophie Shields, underwater archaeologist Duncan Ross, extreme freediver Nick Fazah, and tech experts Barry McGill, Ahmed Gabr, and Dominic Robinson.

Each of the speakers on the dedicated stages are only appearing on one of the days, so with so many different options to choose from over the Saturday and Sunday, why not make a weekend of it?

There is plenty to keep you occupied. As well as the superlative array of speakers over the weekend, there are also a host of interactive features, including a VR technical wreck dive, the Nautical Archaeology Society’s ‘shipwreck’ to learn survey techniques, breath-hold workshops with NoTanx Freediving, the marine biology zone with Just One Ocean, and new for 2026, your chance to take part in research with Imperial College London, which has been conducting various studies into diving, as well as peruse diving gear from days gone by with the Historical Diving Society.

All these attractions are scattered among an ever-increasing array of stands from tourist boards, manufacturers, training agencies, resorts, liveaboards, tour operators, dive centres, retailers, artists and much more. Get inspired for your next dive adventure, check out the latest gear, and look at where your training will take you next.

Get your tickets now – save 30%!

Tickets are available now, priced at £20 for a day ticket, and £35 for a weekend pass. There is also the option of a VIP Pass, which includes a weekend pass plus 12 issues of Scuba Diver magazine (Magazine delivery – UK mainland only), and a GO Diving Show Dive Team T-shirt.

As always, complimentary parking is included with all tickets, and under 16s go free – bring the family and let the kids dive into the fun with our try-dive pool.

Book your ticket now and save money – use code divernet_30 and you will get 30% off the ticket price!