Wide Angle Photography Tips: Mastering Big Scene Underwater Shots

The grandest underwater images are captured with wide angle lenses, using the ocean itself as the canvas. These “big scene” shots rely on relatively long subject-to-camera distances, though in underwater terms, this simply means “beyond arm’s reach.”. Alex Mustard gives some wide angle photography tips to help up your game.

What Is Big Scene Wide Angle Photography?

Big scene wide angle images are lit with the full performance of strobes, designed to capture reefs, wrecks, and other expansive subjects. Compared to CFWA (Close Focus Wide Angle), the setup is simpler—but the execution is much trickier. Success depends on mastering lighting, positioning, and composition.

Wide Angle Photography Tips for Stunning Underwater Scenes

Essential Preparations for Wide Angle Shots

Not every dive is suitable for big scene work. Clear visibility is essential; otherwise, backscatter turns your masterpiece into a cloudy mess. Good preparation also means anticipating strobe reach and ensuring your gear is ready for large-scale illumination.

Lighting Tips: Getting Strobes Right

With wide angle scenes, strobe arms should be extended wide and positioned behind the port, aimed directly forward. Angling strobes in or down wastes light and causes flare. Because both strobes are usually an equal distance from the subject, power can be set evenly, with minor tweaks for off-centre subjects.

Pro wide angle photography tip: whenever possible, shoot with the sun behind you. Shooting into the sun creates silhouettes that are difficult to rescue in post-processing.

Big Scene Wide Angle Composition

Balancing Ambient Light and Strobe Power

The biggest challenge is balancing ambient light with strobe output. Too little strobe power and your subject appears correctly exposed but overly blue. Increasing strobe power helps, but when you’re maxed out, adjust aperture and shutter speed instead.

Opening the aperture slightly while increasing shutter speed keeps the subject illuminated without overloading ambient light. In bright tropical conditions, lowering ISO or choosing deeper, cloudier times of day can also help. This is where powerful strobes prove invaluable.

Overcoming Common Wide Angle Photography Problems

Too much ambient light → Lower ISO, increase shutter speed, or shoot in softer light conditions.

→ Lower ISO, increase shutter speed, or shoot in softer light conditions. Blue subjects → Shift exposure towards strobe light.

→ Shift exposure towards strobe light. Uneven lighting → Double-check strobe alignment early in the dive.

Managing Backscatter in Wide Angle Shots

Backscatter is inevitable, but control is key. Compose carefully to avoid cropping later (cropping means shooting through more water). Always check strobe positioning, and zoom in on image previews mid-dive to catch uneven scatter before it ruins an entire shoot.

Compositional Strategies for Big Scenes

Big scenes can easily look cluttered. Focus on simple, bold compositions. Examples of this would be:

a dramatic coral head

twin sea fans

wreck structures

cavern openings

The goal is to find strong natural shapes that anchor the frame and reduce visual noise.

Final Thoughts: Turning Challenges Into “Wow” Shots

Big scene wide angle photography is one of the most technically demanding underwater techniques, but also one of the most rewarding. With these wide angle photography tips, patience, practice, and the right conditions, you’ll capture images that go beyond snapshots and deliver true underwater splendour.

Wide Angle Photography Tips – Frequently Asked Questions

What is big scene wide angle photography underwater? Big scene wide angle captures large underwater subjects like reefs and wrecks using wide angle lenses and strong strobe lighting. How do I position strobes for wide angle photography? Extend strobes wide on long arms, place them behind the port, and aim them straight forward to avoid flare and uneven lighting. How can I prevent my underwater wide angle shots from looking too blue? Balance strobe and ambient light by increasing strobe power, lowering ISO, or adjusting aperture and shutter speed. What causes backscatter in wide angle shots? Backscatter comes from illuminating particles in the water. Correct strobe positioning and shooting in clear water helps minimise it. What are the best compositions for wide angle underwater photography? Simple, bold subjects like coral formations, sea fans, caverns, or wreck structures create strong and impactful images.

Dr Alexander Mustard MBE, 50, from the UK, has been widely regarded as one of the world’s leading underwater photographers for the last 25 years. He has been taking photographs underwater since he was 9 years old and has worked as a full time underwater photographer since 2004. In 2018 he received national recognition being made an MBE by Queen Elizabeth II for ‘services to underwater photography’.

