Mustard too hot in Switzerland

Renowned British underwater photographer and regular Scuba Diver columnist Alex Mustard has been announced as the overall winner of the prestigious Swiss Masters Underwater Photography Competition 2025.

Mustard’s portfolio of three images was the judged as the winner in this invitational event that brought together photographers and models from across Europe and the USA, including five CMAS Underwater Photography world champions. Mustard’s prize was a ten-night liveaboard trip to Truk Lagoon, courtesy of Austrian travel agent Waterworld.

The contest was held under CMAS rules, where diving times were controlled and photos had to be taken as JPGs and entered into the contest direct from the camera, without any post-processing. “I am delighted and surprised to win, as these ‘Fotosub’ style contests are a very specific branch of underwater photography that I’d not competed in before,” said Mustard.

Alex Mustard’s shots in the Verzasca are simply stunning

“I went because I have always keen to try different types of underwater shooting and I wanted the chance to meet the other competitors, whose work I’ve admired for years. Plus I’ve always wanted to photograph in this river, so tried to make the most of every opportunity.”

The Swiss Masters was organised by well-known Swiss photographer Fritz Liechti and took place in the Verzasca, an Alpine river, noted for clear waters and stunning rock formations carved out by the fast-flowing waters. “The conditions were challenging and new to almost all of us,” said Mustard. “This made it tremendous fun as we were all pushed outside of our comfort zone and into chilly, moving water.

“Unlike most of the competitors, who regularly do these contests, I don’t have a regular underwater model who I work with and was buddied up with local diver Klaus Burri. I think this was the secret to my success, because I benefitted so much from his experience of diving in these waters.

“I am intending to gift my prize to Klaus as a thank you, once that is approved by the sponsor.”

Alex Mustard’s black and white photo of a backlit diver (Klaus Burri) explores the rock formations carved out by the fast-flowing waters of the River Verzasca in Switzerland

Alex Mustard is a multi-award-winning British underwater photographer, author, and marine biologist. He is well known to readers through his long-running photography columns Be The Champ in Diver, and Mustard’s Masterclass in Scuba Diver Magazine.

The Swiss Masters also had a Swiss Watch category, which was won by Germany’s Peter Borsch, for his memorable portrait of his model wearing the watch in the bubbles of the flowing waters of the river. Borsch got to take home a stunning Bühlmann Dive Watch for his winning photo.