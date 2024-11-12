2-for-1 tickets now available for GO Diving Show

The GO Diving Show – the only consumer dive and travel show in the UK – returns to the NAEC Stoneleigh on 1-2 March 2025, just in time to kick off the new season, and early bird 2-for-1 tickets are now available, representing fantastic value for money.

Buy your ticket before 31 January 2025 for £17.50, and get your buddy, your spouse or your best friend in with you absolutely free! Or why not bring that non-diving mate along so they can see all of the wonders of the underwater world they are missing out on!

Effectively, the 2-for-1 offer equates to each ticket being just £8.75. And as always, this includes complimentary parking. And under-16s go free of charge, so bring the kids along for a fabulous family day out!

The Main Stage headline presenter is TV star, author and adventurer Steve Backshall, making a welcome return to the GO Diving Show after a few years away. He'll be joined by NASA-trained NEEMO Aquanaut and Head of Scientific Research at DEEP Dawn Kernagis, fellow TV presenter, author and perennial favourite Monty Halls, and the dynamic duo of explorers Rannva Joermundsson and Maria Bollerup, who will be talking about their recent Expedition Buteng in Indonesia.

The dedicated UK Stage, Tech Stage, Photo Stage and Inspiration Stage are filling up with some familiar faces and a host of fresh speakers, and the show floor is getting fill to capacity with hundreds of exhibitors, including tour operators, resorts, dive centres, liveaboards, tourist boards, training agencies, manufacturers, retailers, and the ever-popular British Isles Experience.