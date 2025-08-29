DAN names Cliff Richardson as next CEO

Divers Alert Network has appointed Cliff Robertson as its next president and chief executive officer.

As CEO, Richardson will lead the organization in its mission to assist injured divers and advance dive safety. He will succeed DAN’s current president and CEO, Bill Ziefle, who first joined DAN as a board member in 1998 and was appointed CEO in 2010. Ziefle’s distinguished career at DAN has been marked by a demonstrated commitment to dive safety and significant growth in DAN’s membership and insurance programmes.

“For 45 years, DAN has been dedicated to promoting dive safety, and I am proud of what our team has accomplished since I became CEO,” Ziefle said. “Cliff’s understanding of our industry and his forward-looking leadership make him the right person to guide DAN into its next chapter of service to our members and the global dive community.”

Richardson brings more than 20 years of leadership experience to the role, most recently serving as executive director and CEO of NAUI Worldwide. He began his career in the diving industry as an instructor and has also led organizations in the public and private sectors. A US Army veteran, Richardson is recognized for his strategic mindset, innovative problem-solving, and track record of strengthening organizational capabilities.

Cliff Richardson

“I am honoured to take the helm and carry forward DAN’s legacy of serving divers — and to keep the organization at the leading edge of diving safety and medicine,” said Richardson. “Together with our dedicated staff, members, and partners, DAN will build upon its history of helping divers in need while working across the dive community to make our sport even safer in the years to come.”

As CEO, Richardson will help define future priorities and opportunities for DAN’s key initiatives — including medical services, research, education, and membership and insurance programs — to advance the organization’s vision of making every dive accident- and injury-free.

“DAN has long set the standard for dive safety, education, and emergency response, and Cliff shares our belief in building on that tradition,” said Kathy Weydig, chair of the DAN board of directors. “As we undertake this executive leadership transition, we are confident in Cliff’s ability to lead the organization as its next president and CEO, continuing DAN’s commitment to excellence in serving our members and our mission, while setting the course for the future of dive safety.”

Richardson and Ziefle will address the dive industry at DEMA Show 2025 during DAN’s member appreciation event on 11 November. DAN members in attendance will hear Richardson’s plans for the organization as it moves into 2026 and beyond.