Dive some of the UK’s most-significant protected historic wrecks

Advertisement

Mark Beattie-Edwards Nautical Archaeology Society Chief Executive Officer, returns to the GO Diving Show UK Stage in 2026, and will be presenting amazing opportunities to join dives on some of the most-significant protected historic wrecks in UK waters. From 17th century warships to pioneering submarines from the early 20th century, these sites are open for all to visit.

Mark joined the NAS back in 2001 and since 2015, he has worked as the CEO and is responsible for the day-to-day management of the charity.

He is currently the secretary of the Joint Nautical Archaeology Policy Committee. Mark sits on the International Congress on Underwater Archaeology (IKUWA) Steering Committee, the Gresham Ship Project Steering Group as well as the Heritage and Craft Committee of the Society for Nautical Research. Mark has also represented the NAS as an accredited NGO at meetings of the Scientific and Technical Advisory Committee for UNESCO.

Mark was the licensee of the HMS m Holland No. 5 submarine (2005-2022) and is currently the licensee of the Normans Bay Wreck protected wreck (2009 to date) and the Unknown Wreck off Eastbourne, now identified as the Klein Hollandia (2019 to date). He has co-ordinated research and access to both these protected wrecks and in addition has undertaken research on the HMS m/A1 submarine and the Coronation protected wreck site on behalf of English Heritage.

In 2014, Mark authored a report for English Heritage on the Local Economic Benefit of a Protected Wreck, establishing the value that could be placed on a historic wreck for the local economy of Plymouth, Devon.

Mark has worked on the Kuggmaren wreck and the St Peter Port wrecks in Guernsey with the University of Southampton, on the wrecks in Portland harbour with the NAS and most recently with the University of Cyprus MARE Laboratory on the Nissia and the Mazotos shipwrecks in the Mediterranean.

In 2018,Mark joined the team working on the protected wreck of The London, which blew up in the Thames Estuary in 1665 and is helping manage the Save The London campaign to save the wreck from destruction.

The GO Diving Show 2026

The Main Stage boasts a smorgasbord of top talent – be inspired by stories from TV faves Steve Backshall and Lizzie Daly, as well as commercial diver Chris Lemons, whose amazing tale of survival in the depths of the North Sea was made into the big-budget movie Last Breath in 2025, and Hollywood stunt performer and freediver Liz Parkinson. Action Man Andy Torbet will, of course, be returning as MC, as well as presenting on the stage.

As well as the Main Stage line-up, the dedicated stages – the UK Stage, the Tech Stage and the Inspiration/Photo Stage – also boast a fantastic array of speakers, ranging from old favourites like tech gurus Paul Toomer and Mark Powell, underwater photographers Lawson Wood and Kirsty Andrews, to new faces such as snorkel pros Emma and Gordon Taylor, the Great Scuba Drive duo Rico Anselmi and Sophie Shields, underwater archaeologist Duncan Ross, extreme freediver Nick Fazah, and tech experts Barry McGill, Ahmed Gabr, and Dominic Robinson.

Each of the speakers on the dedicated stages are only appearing on one of the days, so with so many different options to choose from over the Saturday and Sunday, why not make a weekend of it?

There is plenty to keep you occupied. As well as the superlative array of speakers over the weekend, there are also a host of interactive features, including a VR technical wreck dive, the Nautical Archaeology Society’s ‘shipwreck’ to learn survey techniques, breath-hold workshops with Freediving London, the marine biology zone with Just One Ocean, and new for 2026, your chance to take part in research with Imperial College London, which has been conducting various studies into diving, as well as peruse diving gear from days gone by with the Historical Diving Society.

All these attractions are scattered among an ever-increasing array of stands from tourist boards, manufacturers, training agencies, resorts, liveaboards, tour operators, dive centres, retailers, artists and much more. Get inspired for your next dive adventure, check out the latest gear, and look at where your training will take you next.

Get your tickets now – save 30%!

Tickets are available now, priced at £20 for a day ticket, and £35 for a weekend pass. There is also the option of a VIP Pass, which includes a weekend pass plus 12 issues of Scuba Diver magazine (Magazine delivery – UK mainland only), and a GO Diving Show Dive Team T-shirt.

As always, complimentary parking is included with all tickets, and under 16s go free – bring the family and let the kids dive into the fun with our try-dive pool.

Book your ticket now and save money – use code divernet_30 and you will get 30% off the ticket price!