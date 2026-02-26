Documenting World War Two wrecks in the Aegean Sea

Marinos Giourgas is an active PADI, TDI and IANTD technical and rebreather diving instructor based on the southern coast of Athens, Greece, and a brand ambassador for Otter Drysuits, and he will be gracing the Tech Stage at the GO Diving Show.

Marinos started his diving career in the early 1990s and since then his enthusiasm to connect with nature and his passion for adventure and World War One and World War Two wrecks made it possible for him to participate in several expeditions in the Greek Seas to discover and explore the underwater relics of the past.

The island of Malta, where he got his tech training and worked as a tech instructor, became his second home. He travelled in various parts of the world for his diving passion (Indonesia, Hawaii, Micronesia, Thailand, Egypt, Cyprus, etc) and worked in a number of dive centers in Greece, where he appreciated the beauty and the historic value of the wrecks lying on the Aegean seabed.

He is the founder of Aegeantec, a team of passionate divers offering technical, trimix and CCR diver training with the scope of visiting deep wrecks with safety. Marinos manages the technical diving section of one of the biggest dive centres in the area, providing training and guiding techies to unspoilt dive sites that only few – if any – will ever see. His base is on the coastal area of Athens and provides high standard gear for deep diving, a gas blending station offering air, nitrox and trimix gas fills, and is close to a variety of shipwrecks and spectacular reefs.

Marinos will be presenting the Aegeantec’s approach of discovering, identifying and documenting the deep wrecks of the Greek Seas and will be talking about two unique and rare discoveries that they did recently.

The GO Diving Show 2026

The Main Stage boasts a smorgasbord of top talent – be inspired by stories from TV faves Steve Backshall and Lizzie Daly, as well as commercial diver Chris Lemons, whose amazing tale of survival in the depths of the North Sea was made into the big-budget movie Last Breath in 2025, and Hollywood stunt performer and freediver Liz Parkinson. Action Man Andy Torbet will, of course, be returning as MC, as well as presenting on the stage.

As well as the Main Stage line-up, the dedicated stages – the UK Stage, the Tech Stage and the Inspiration/Photo Stage – also boast a fantastic array of speakers, ranging from old favourites like tech gurus Paul Toomer and Mark Powell, underwater photographers Kirsty Andrews, to new faces such as snorkel pros Emma and Gordon Taylor, the Great Scuba Drive duo Rico Anselmi and Sophie Shields, underwater archaeologist Duncan Ross, extreme freediver Nick Fazah, and tech experts Barry McGill, Ahmed Gabr, and Dominic Robinson.

Each of the speakers on the dedicated stages are only appearing on one of the days, so with so many different options to choose from over the Saturday and Sunday, why not make a weekend of it?

There is plenty to keep you occupied. As well as the superlative array of speakers over the weekend, there are also a host of interactive features, including a VR technical wreck dive, the Nautical Archaeology Society’s ‘shipwreck’ to learn survey techniques, breath-hold workshops with Freediving London, the marine biology zone with Just One Ocean, and new for 2026, your chance to take part in research with Imperial College London, which has been conducting various studies into diving, as well as peruse diving gear from days gone by with the Historical Diving Society.

All these attractions are scattered among an ever-increasing array of stands from tourist boards, manufacturers, training agencies, resorts, liveaboards, tour operators, dive centres, retailers, artists and much more. Get inspired for your next dive adventure, check out the latest gear, and look at where your training will take you next.

