Sydney’s Deep Wrecks: Exploring Technical Dive Sites off the NSW Coast

Vanessa Torres Macho gives us a tour of Sydney’s deep wrecks, highlighting some of her favourite lying off the short stretch of New South Wales coastline.

Sydney’s Hidden Wreck Diving Scene

What if I told you that one of the most-renowned cities in the world harbours a seabed full of wrecks, many of which are accessible to divers. That city is Sydney, a vibrant metropolis by the sea, and the place I have been living and diving for the last 12 years.

If you broaden the search, NSW could have up to 1,800 wrecks scattered along the coast, many of which are yet to be discovered. This is truly a paradise for wreck enthusiasts, and in the pages to come, I will reveal some of my favourite wreck sites around Sydney, and the nearby town of Terrigal. Some are at recreational depths, while others are only accessible through complex, technical diving.

If what you’re used to is tropical, warm and crystal-clear blue water with shipwrecks covered in beautiful soft coral, then buckle up, because this is temperate water diving and oh boy, it’s not for the faint of heart!

Why Sydney’s Deep Wrecks Aren’t for the Faint of Heart

Sydney’s coast is surrounded by the Pacific Ocean and harbours some iconic beaches like Bondi, Coogee and Manly and yes, you guessed it right, you can scuba, freedive or surf from most of them. They’re always busting with locals and avid ocean lovers, but many are unaware of the rich tapestry of marine history that lies beneath.

Most of the wrecks around our coast lie at depths between 40m-50m, offering challenges and rewards for experienced divers. I’m part of a small technical diving community in Sydney, many who are passionate about rust and trained through GUE (Global Underwater Explorers), an agency which standardises gases and equipment, making planning and execution of the dives at these depths very straightforward.

Equipment for Deep Wreck Diving in Sydney

Drysuit diving is a must with temperatures varying from 22 degrees C at the highest and a balmy 15 degrees C at its coldest during winter, and if you’re anything like me who dives in a 5mm hooded wetsuit in the tropics, then thick undergarments, a hood and gloves are the best possible companions.

Vanessa Torres Macho exploring Sydney’s deep wrecks

If you dive on an open circuit like I do, for most accessible wrecks a set of twins with trimix, a drysuit inflation system with a small cylinder with air and a stage with 50% of oxygen allows you to do a comfortable 30 minutes in the bottom, with another 30 minutes to ascend. In the past few years, CCR (closed circuit rebreather) has gained a presence and is becoming very popular. These systems recycle and re-use the gas making them silent, offering benefits like extended dive times and (the best bit) no bubbles, which is a dream for any underwater shooter who actively wants divers in their images.

Photographing Wrecks at Depth

Added to this gear, I also carry a full frame camera set-up with two strobes and generally two powerful video lights or strobes to give to my models; this helps me create a more-dynamic and tri-dimensional image.

I get asked multiple times if carrying a big camera makes these dives harder, and the answer is yes, it does, but I cannot recall the last time I got in the water without my camera. For me, that sounds like a missed opportunity and a bleak day in the water. The thrill of a potentially great image of a diver next to a bow, a large propeller or an incredible piece of history is what drives me to wake up early, carry heavy gear and battle cold weather.

Lighting is crucial both at depth and inside wrecks to make the most of the atmosphere This cavernous hold shows the scale of the wreck, even a t depth An exterior interior shot of a technical diver exploring inside a wreck The bow of any vessel always makes for a spectacular image

When selecting my buddies, I have a fantastic group of models who are always willing to carry my lights, and eager to pose while they decipher my instructions on how to position themselves. This select few have the patience of saints when I ask them to wait until I get the ‘perfect’ shot. I always try to figure out what they feel comfortable with and explain what I’m after before we get in the water, but it’s not easy to find the perfect candidate who knows what I want and can react quickly and efficiently at depth with a short bottom time.

Beyond the technicality, the experience of descending into the darkness can be deeply emotional, watching as a shadow emerges from the depths. Visibility can be limited, however, Sydney has its own way of surprising you and there have been multiple dives conducted in crisp clear water.

Favourite Shipwrecks off Sydney’s Coast

To name a few, these are some of my favourite wrecks around Sydney waters.

The Coolooli

Built in 1955 in Newcastle, this wreck is a fantastic candidate for underwater photography due to its unique features.

Built as a bucket dredge and owned by the NSW Maritime Services Board, its history states that it was involved in dredging or deepening Sydney’s harbour.

A technical diver explores the chain of buckets on the Coolooli dredger wreck

Scuttled in 1980 in Long Reef as part of an artificial reef project, it has been greatly affected by the seas and the continuous chain of buckets now lays on the seabed. It’s still very recognisable, but in the past few years, the section that had some penetration has become a maze of hanging debris and sharp edges, so this must be done with caution.

The SS Birchgrove Park

If propellers are your thing, then this wreck is the one. This vessel met its final voyage in August 1956 due to a big storm and now lays in 50m of water off the far northern beaches in Sydney. It’s probably one of my favourite wrecks to photograph, with a mighty propeller and holds a dear place in my heart.

The propeller on the Birchgrove Park wreck

In June 2019, as a birthday present to myself, I decided to dive with my partner and some other regular buddies. It was a 4am rise at home and unfortunately for him, he woke up completely congested and unable to equalise.

I considered staying home in solidarity, however, I persevered and had one of my most-memorable tech dives of my life as a curious juvenile humpback whale cruising past us during our 18m deco stop. We watched as this curious cetacean swam right up to another group doing their 6m stop, completely unaware of its presence. The whale then surfaced for air coming right under them and caught them completely by surprise – what followed was pure joy and excitement, arms flailing around, loads of bubbles and looks of disbelief. Sydney diving at its greatest for sure.

The HMAS Adelaide

A landmark in the Sydney dive community sitting between a recreational and technical dive due its somewhat accessible depth at a maximum of 37m. It’s located just a few minutes from Terrigal Haven and very popular within the dive community.

Scuttled in 2011, this Oliver Perry-class frigate served for the Royal Australian Navy as a warship and stands upright on a sandy bottom with so many photo opportunities. The bow section is covered in beautiful pink soft corals and the pointy bow is like a fine sliver of metal rising from the darkness. To be able to see this wreck in its entirety, you need a few dives to be able to enjoy the outside and inside of its bowels, with my favourite part coming out through the big opening of the missile launcher.

The missile launcher on the HMAS Adelaide is an impressive spectacle

Back in 2019, as I was looking up through the opening and taking some shots, I completely missed a grey nurse shark that cruised right through the middle, only to appear as a blurry blob in my images while editing. This wreck is subject to strong currents and high seas and, unfortunately, in 2024 the whole superstructure collapsed on the sand exposing raw metal. It is now closed to the public due to safety concerns, pending another assessment to determine whether it’s safe for diving.

A Once-in-a-Lifetime Discovery

Don’t we all save the best for last? I think most divers dream of the ultimate discovery and, in 2017, we got our shining moment. Our dive, planned at the Peak, a deep reef around 8 nautical miles off Sydney’s coast and at a maximum depth of 90m boasts an incredible sponge and coral garden that rivals any tropical paradise. Currents were ripping and on that day, we probably had the clearest water I have ever experienced in Sydney.

Our planned depth was 75m for a maximum of 25 minutes, two teams of two divers each. My partner and I jumped last and it became quite evident that if we didn’t gun it down, we would miss the reef due to the raging currents. As we just managed to get to the top of the reef at 60m, we marvelled at the surroundings and let the rip take us. All of a sudden in 75m of water, we saw the two lights from our buddies emerge and meet at the dark, larger shape of a small fishing boat previously undiscovered.

Divers exploring the Peak fishing boat

We later found out, after the details were shared on a fishing forum, that it had sunk in 2015 with the owner sinking with the vessel in a near-drowning incident. The vessel is an old 1988 Ocean Pro 600 model and around six metres long. Our ascent and return home was even more eventful than the discovery in itself but that is a story for another day.

Why Sydney Is a Wreck Diver’s Playground

If you’ve read this far I hope that I’ve generated some curiosity and perhaps broadened your diving opportunities in Sydney. There are many more well-known wrecks to explore and who knows, as chance has it there might be just one around the corner waiting to be discovered.

The Dee Why Ferry offers easy entry for divers

