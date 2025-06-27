Learn about Australia’s Great Southern Reef with Dr Elodie Camprasse

Dr Elodie Camprasse is a marine ecologist with a passion for scuba diving, underwater photography and science communication, and she’ll be talking about the biodiversity of the Great Southern Reef on the ANZ / Inspiration Stage at the GO Diving Show in September.

Elodie’s appreciation for the ocean and desire to protect marine life originates from learning scuba diving as a teenager. After undertaking her PhD in seabird ecology at Deakin University, she has led initiatives to connect people with the local environment and increase stewardship for the marine world.

As part of her research, she has also led the implementation of a citizen science programme aimed at gathering data on the mysterious giant spider crabs and their annual gatherings on the Great Southern Reef.

Elodie also works as an environmental consultant and is part of the prestigious Homeward Bound programme, which aims at empowering women in STEM with greater skills and visibility to protect the planet better.

Elodie said: “Around 70% of Australians live within 50km of the Great Southern Reef. Yet, very few of us know of its presence, let alone its importance and unique marine life. This part of the world (the Southern coastline of Australia) hosts a majority of species that are found nowhere else in the world, and species that performs spectacular behaviours, like cuttlefish mating in South Australia, or spider crab gathering in various parts of Victoria, Tasmania and South Australia. Yet, this marine life remains understudied!

“Dive in with me to find out about the amazing creatures of the Great Southern Reef and the adaptations that make them quirky and unique. You’ll be inspired to take action and help contribute to a greater understanding of these species, which helps protect them better.”

The GO Diving Show ANZ

This annual event, taking place this year on 6-7 September at the Sydney Showground at the Olympic Park, is aimed at showcasing the very best of our underwater world to everyone from raw novices who are either contemplating getting into diving, or have completed their entry-level courses, to advanced divers, right through to technical divers and veteran CCR divers.

There are an array of stages – the Main Stage, the Photo Stage, the Australia/New Zealand Stage, the Inspiration Stage and the Tech Stage – that will play host to dozens of speakers from around the world, as well as a host of interactive features to suit young and old, from VR diving experiences, a demonstration pool, a trydive pool, and much more.

Surrounding the stages and features will be a broad range of exhibitors, from tourist boards and tour operators to resorts, liveaboards, training agencies, retailers, manufacturers, and conservation organisations.

