Photogrammetry at the limits

Alex Aberle-Leeming is a technical diver and explorer who will be discussing photogrammetry at the limits alongside his fellow WreckSploration team member Andrew Oakeley on the Tech Stage at the GO Diving Show ANZ in September.

Alex is a seasoned technical diver who discovered his passion for diving while living in our nation’s landlocked capital, Canberra, and developed an interest in technical diving after a transformative cave trip to Mount Gambier in 2013.

Alex’s interest has expanded to CCR and deep ocean diving in recent years, co-founding WreckSploration with Andrew Oakeley in late-2022.

Alex brings an extensive background in aquatic search and rescue operations to the WreckSploration team, with ten years as a surf lifesaver and swiftwater rescue operator, and another five years in marine rescue.

Alex is passionate about the role that WreckSploration plays in connecting the untold stories of shipwrecks to the communities of whose histories they are a part.

Andrew Oakeley is an IT consultant with ten years of experience in technical diving. An accomplished and widely respected technical diver, he is passionate about building a strong diving community in Perth and is a driving force behind many local and overseas diving projects.

Andrew has amassed extensive experience in deep diving, rebreather systems, underwater exploration, and maritime heritage advocacy in the community.

Andrew co-founded WreckSploration in 2022 with fellow technical diver Alex Aberle-Leeming and currently serves as its President.

The GO Diving Show is taking place at the Sydney Showground on 6-7 September

