Scuba Diver issue #90 out now!

Click here for Scuba Diver issue 90

There is now a small monthly charge to read the latest digital Scuba Diver magazine, but we have a free 30-day trial for sign-up on the latest digital issue.

Alternatively, you can read the digital magazines from issue 89 and previous for free just by visiting the website.

Or go to a dive store and pick up a print copy for free.

News round-up

Daniel Craig donates motorcycles to RNLI fundraising, Scuba Diver Magazine website moves to Divernet, new artificial reefs for Thailand and Ireland, and a Jason deCaires Taylor sculpture added to River Stour in Kent.

DAN Europe Medical Q&A

The Divers Alert Network team discuss the topic of children and scuba diving.

Malta

The Maltese archipelago might only be a small dot in the middle of the Med, but the islands boast a plethora of wrecks just waiting to be discovered. Mark Evans and family explored a few of the most-popular sites.

Indonesia

Gliding when others are rocking – with the catamaran Solitude Adventurer, a trip through the Banda high seas becomes a walk in the park, even with wind and waves. Live band included. Daniel Brinckmann had fun aboard.

Apeks Marine Equipment

Apeks has become a powerhouse in the world of scuba diving, especially when it comes to world-class regs, and in 2024, it celebrates turning 50.

Grenada

Special 16-page Guide to the islands of Grenada, Carriacou and Petit Martinique, showcasing the rich diversity of diving opportunities that abound, including a veritable fleet of shipwrecks.

Mustard's Masterclass

Alex Mustard focuses his attention on coral reefs.

Q&A: Dawn Kernagis, part one

We chat to Women Divers Hall of Famer Dawn Kernagis, a NASA-trained NEEMO Aquanaut, Fellow of The Explorers Club and Director of Scientific Research at DEEP, about how she got into diving in the first place, what drives her continued interest in our blue planet, and what the future holds for underwater living.

TECH: Bikini Atoll, part one

Don Silcock begins his long-awaited odyssey to explore the fabled shipwrecks – such as the aircraft carrier Saratoga – that can be found languishing on the bottom of the remote Bikini Atoll.

What's New

The Garmin Fenix 8 smartwatch now includes a recreational dive function among its multitude of sporting activities, offering air/nitrox, full deco, compass, etc.

Test Extra

Editorial Director Mark Evans rates and reviews the Seac Smart BCD, a traditional jacket-style unit with some novel features.

Chamber Diaries

Questions from recent visitors to Midlands Diving Chamber.