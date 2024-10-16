The Biggest Online Resource for Scuba Divers
The Biggest Online Resource for Scuba Divers
Scuba Diver issue #90 out now!

Scuba Diver

Click here for Scuba Diver issue 90

There is now a small monthly charge to read the latest digital Scuba Diver magazine, but we have a free 30-day trial for sign-up on the latest digital issue.

Alternatively, you can read the digital magazines from issue 89 and previous for free just by visiting the website.

Or go to a dive store and pick up a print copy for free.

News round-up

Daniel Craig donates motorcycles to RNLI fundraising, Scuba Diver Magazine website moves to Divernet, new artificial reefs for Thailand and Ireland, and a Jason deCaires Taylor sculpture added to River Stour in Kent.

DAN Europe Medical Q&A

The Divers Alert Network team discuss the topic of children and scuba diving.

Malta

The Maltese archipelago might only be a small dot in the middle of the Med, but the islands boast a plethora of wrecks just waiting to be discovered. Mark Evans and family explored a few of the most-popular sites.

Indonesia

Gliding when others are rocking – with the catamaran Solitude Adventurer, a trip through the Banda high seas becomes a walk in the park, even with wind and waves. Live band included. Daniel Brinckmann had fun aboard.

Apeks Marine Equipment

Apeks has become a powerhouse in the world of scuba diving, especially when it comes to world-class regs, and in 2024, it celebrates turning 50.

Grenada

Special 16-page Guide to the islands of Grenada, Carriacou and Petit Martinique, showcasing the rich diversity of diving opportunities that abound, including a veritable fleet of shipwrecks.

Mustard's Masterclass

Alex Mustard focuses his attention on coral reefs.

Q&A: Dawn Kernagis, part one

We chat to Women Divers Hall of Famer Dawn Kernagis, a NASA-trained NEEMO Aquanaut, Fellow of The Explorers Club and Director of Scientific Research at DEEP, about how she got into diving in the first place, what drives her continued interest in our blue planet, and what the future holds for underwater living.

TECH: Bikini Atoll, part one

Don Silcock begins his long-awaited odyssey to explore the fabled shipwrecks – such as the aircraft carrier Saratoga – that can be found languishing on the bottom of the remote Bikini Atoll.

What's New

The Garmin Fenix 8 smartwatch now includes a recreational dive function among its multitude of sporting activities, offering air/nitrox, full deco, compass, etc.

Test Extra

Editorial Director Mark Evans rates and reviews the Seac Smart BCD, a traditional jacket-style unit with some novel features.

Chamber Diaries

Questions from recent visitors to Midlands Diving Chamber.

Latest Podcast Episode from Scuba Diver Mag
@adefrutos63 #askmark How do you handle follow on dives when your last one has been very stressful due to a shortage of air? #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

@adefrutos63
#askmark How do you handle follow on dives when your last one has been very stressful due to a shortage of air?
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver
YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS42ODgwQ0RBNTY1OTRERDQy

Getting Back in the Water After a Bad Dive? #AskMark #scuba

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RjgyNkZCNjkwMkZDMzcz

OrcaTorch D630 V2.0 Umbilical Torch Review #Unboxing #Review

This week on the podcast, Professional Dive guides in the Phillipines are in hot water after a tip off that some are accepting payment for engraving names in coral, leading to authorities to quadruple the reward money for any information on the culprits. LL cool J has recently told the Guardian that the anamatronic shark in Deep Blue Sea almost drowned him. And a former Navy diver has decided to become the first to swim the English channel, on his back.

https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/dive-pro-accused-of-carving-corals-for-cash/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/ex-navy-diver-set-to-swim-channel-backwards/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/fake-shark-parked-ll-cool-j-under-water/
https://www.ladbible.com/news/world-news/jamaica-shark-attack-decapitated-jahmari-reid-latest-457708-20240830
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg794yvkm5eo

This week on the podcast, Professional Dive guides in the Phillipines are in hot water after a tip off that some are accepting payment for engraving names in coral, leading to authorities to quadruple the reward money for any information on the culprits. LL cool J has recently told the Guardian that the anamatronic shark in Deep Blue Sea almost drowned him. And a former Navy diver has decided to become the first to swim the English channel, on his back.



https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/dive-pro-accused-of-carving-corals-for-cash/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/ex-navy-diver-set-to-swim-channel-backwards/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/fake-shark-parked-ll-cool-j-under-water/
https://www.ladbible.com/news/world-news/jamaica-shark-attack-decapitated-jahmari-reid-latest-457708-20240830
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg794yvkm5eo


YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5FRUEzOUYxQTE4OEIyMTI3

Guides Were Paid to Graffiti Coral #scuba #news #podcast

Recent Comments
Steve Fenton: Antennarius Frogfish Capital of the Philippines
Neil: Diver’s solo outing led to Cornish wreck find
Patrick: Garmin Mk3i / Mk2i upgrades comparison
Raymond Spruance: SS United States liner to become world’s largest artificial reef
Joann: Captive dolphin ‘thrown out with bathwater’
Recent News
Ukrainian freediver sets no-fins world record Ukrainian freediver sets no-fins world record
British diver dies in Malta British diver dies in Malta
Dive-team solve Dorset Pin Wreck mystery Dive-team solve Dorset Pin Wreck mystery
Diver’s solo outing led to Cornish wreck find Diver’s solo outing led to Cornish wreck find
Malaysia International Dive Expo 2025 dates Announced Malaysia International Dive Expo 2025 dates Announced
Black Tudor diver spotlit in history talks Black Tudor diver spotlit in history talks

