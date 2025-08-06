Shark conservation with Taylor Ladd-Hudson

Shark conservationist and environmentalist Taylor Ladd-Hudson will be on the Main Stage at Sydney’s GO Diving Show ANZ in September discussing the importance of sharks, their threats and how to co-exist alongside them.

Taylor, a 16-year-old from the Sunshine Coast, is a freediver, snorkeller, scuba diver, patrol member for Noosa Surf Life-saving Club and local surfer. She spends nearly all her free time in the ocean and working alongside organisations like Sea Shepherd Australia, Envoy Foundation, Surfrider, various local wildlife rescue groups as well as currently collaborating alongside Australian icon Valerie Taylor to create marine protected areas along the East Coast.

After learning about the threats sharks face, she became passionate about protecting them and promoting coexistence between people and marine life. She regularly presents to schools and consults with local councils and state ministers, offering alternatives to the QLD and NSW Shark Control Programmes.

In 2024 alone, Taylor spoke to over 3,000 students across 50-plus schools, helping young people understand the vital role sharks play in healthy ocean ecosystems.

Through her social media platform @taylor_x_ocean, she’s reached over 35 million people, educating and inspiring a new generation to respect, protect, and coexist with sharks.

The GO Diving Show is taking place at the Sydney Showground on 6-7 September

This annual event, taking place this year on 6-7 September at the Sydney Showground at the Olympic Park, is aimed at showcasing the very best of our underwater world to everyone from raw novices who are either contemplating getting into diving, or have completed their entry-level courses, to advanced divers, right through to technical divers and veteran CCR divers.

There are an array of stages – the Main Stage, the Photo Stage, the Australia/New Zealand Stage, the Inspiration Stage and the Tech Stage – that will play host to dozens of speakers from around the world, as well as a host of interactive features to suit young and old, from VR diving experiences, a demonstration pool, a trydive pool, and much more.

Surrounding the stages and features will be a broad range of exhibitors, from tourist boards and tour operators to resorts, liveaboards, training agencies, retailers, manufacturers, and conservation organisations.

Tickets for the GO Diving Show ANZ are on sale now, and kids 16 and under get in for free. There is plenty of parking on-site and the venue is easy to get to with plenty of transport options.