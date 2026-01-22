Deep Wreck Diver talks tech diving projects

Technical diving instructor, explorer and ‘Deep Wreck Diver’ Dominic Robinson will be making his debut on the Tech Stage at the GO Diving Show on 28 February / 1 March.

Dom is a former Army officer and military helicopter pilot. An experienced technical diving instructor, he previously worked as Head of Diving and Training for the British Sub-Aqua Club (BSAC). Through his Deep Wreck Diver social media channels, Dom shares his passion for diving, his love of history, and his determination to bring the stories of long-lost deep-water shipwrecks to life.

In his presentation, Dom discusses the technical diving projects he has been involved, including the identification of the SS Nantes, a 19th century steamship operated by the Cunard Line that vanished in 1888 and remained missing for nearly 140 years until it was found in 78m.

The GO Diving Show 2026

As well as the Main Stage line-up, the dedicated stages – the UK Stage, the Tech Stage and the Inspiration/Photo Stage – also boast a fantastic array of speakers, ranging from old favourites like tech gurus Paul Toomer and Mark Powell, underwater photographers Lawson Wood and Anne & Phil Medcalf, to new faces such as snorkel pros Emma and Gordon Taylor, the Great Scuba Drive duo Rico Anselmi and Sophie Shields, underwater archaeologist Duncan Ross, extreme freediver Nick Fazah, and tech experts Barry McGill and Ahmed Gabr.

Each of the speakers on the dedicated stages are only appearing on one of the days, so with so many different options to choose from over the Saturday and Sunday, why not make a weekend of it?

There is plenty to keep you occupied. As well as the superlative array of speakers over the weekend, there are also a host of interactive features, including a VR technical wreck dive, the Nautical Archaeology Society’s ‘shipwreck’ to learn survey techniques, breath-hold workshops with NoTanx Freediving, the marine biology zone with Just One Ocean, and new for 2026, your chance to take part in research with Imperial College London, which has been conducting various studies into diving, as well as peruse diving gear from days gone by with the Historical Diving Society.

All these attractions are scattered among an ever-increasing array of stands from tourist boards, manufacturers, training agencies, resorts, liveaboards, tour operators, dive centres, retailers, artists and much more. Get inspired for your next dive adventure, check out the latest gear, and look at where your training will take you next.

Get your tickets now – save 30%!

Tickets are available now, priced at £20 for a day ticket, and £35 for a weekend pass. There is also the option of a VIP Pass, which includes a weekend pass plus 12 issues of Scuba Diver magazine (Magazine delivery – UK mainland only), and a GO Diving Show Dive Team T-shirt.

As always, complimentary parking is included with all tickets, and under 16s go free – bring the family and let the kids dive into the fun with our try-dive pool.

Book your ticket now and save money