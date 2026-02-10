Shark research in the Galapagos

Technical diver, cave diver and explorer Rannva Joermundsson will be discussing shark research at Wolf and Darwin in the Galapagos when she heads to the Tech Stage at the GO Diving Show.

Rannva, originally from the Faroe Islands and now based in Cornwall, has spent nearly two decades building a career centred on diving, exploration, and conservation.



She is a PADI Staff Instructor, CCR cave diver, and cave explorer, with experience spanning both technical and professional diving. Rannva has worked all over as a private guide and instructor in destinations such as Antarctica, Iceland, the Galápagos, and Cocos Island.



Alongside this, she is the co-founder of Nixie Expeditions and was one of the project managers responsible for organising and executing Expedition Buteng in 2024 – a 28-person expedition to South East Sulawesi, Indonesia. The expedition brought together international and Indonesian teams to support exploration and scientific collaboration and was backed by Rolex through the Perpetual Planet Initiative.



Formerly Global Head of Sales at Fourth Element, Rannva joined forces with Maria Bollerup in 2025. Together, they now run Blue Venture Diving and Nixie Expeditions, while also representing Fourth Element and Halcyon in Scandinavia. Beyond brand representation, their work focuses on exploration, conservation, and creating the next generation of ocean ambassadors by sending young adults out into the world to learn how to dive and connect meaningfully with the underwater world.

Shark Research in the Sharkiest Place on the Planet – In 2025, Rannva Joermundsson supported shark research at Wolf and Darwin, Galápagos using CCR. This talk explores how shark research is done, why it matters, and how this work helps protect our oceans.

The GO Diving Show 2026

The Main Stage boasts a smorgasbord of top talent – be inspired by stories from TV faves Steve Backshall and Lizzie Daly, as well as commercial diver Chris Lemons, whose amazing tale of survival in the depths of the North Sea was made into the big-budget movie Last Breath in 2025, and Hollywood stunt performer and freediver Liz Parkinson. Action Man Andy Torbet will, of course, be returning as MC, as well as presenting on the stage.

As well as the Main Stage line-up, the dedicated stages – the UK Stage, the Tech Stage and the Inspiration/Photo Stage – also boast a fantastic array of speakers, ranging from old favourites like tech gurus Paul Toomer and Mark Powell, underwater photographers Lawson Wood and Kirsty Andrews, to new faces such as snorkel pros Emma and Gordon Taylor, the Great Scuba Drive duo Rico Anselmi and Sophie Shields, underwater archaeologist Duncan Ross, extreme freediver Nick Fazah, and tech experts Barry McGill, Ahmed Gabr, and Dominic Robinson.

Each of the speakers on the dedicated stages are only appearing on one of the days, so with so many different options to choose from over the Saturday and Sunday, why not make a weekend of it?

There is plenty to keep you occupied. As well as the superlative array of speakers over the weekend, there are also a host of interactive features, including a VR technical wreck dive, the Nautical Archaeology Society’s ‘shipwreck’ to learn survey techniques, breath-hold workshops with Freediving London, the marine biology zone with Just One Ocean, and new for 2026, your chance to take part in research with Imperial College London, which has been conducting various studies into diving, as well as peruse diving gear from days gone by with the Historical Diving Society.

All these attractions are scattered among an ever-increasing array of stands from tourist boards, manufacturers, training agencies, resorts, liveaboards, tour operators, dive centres, retailers, artists and much more. Get inspired for your next dive adventure, check out the latest gear, and look at where your training will take you next.

Get your tickets now – save 30%!

Tickets are available now, priced at £20 for a day ticket, and £35 for a weekend pass. There is also the option of a VIP Pass, which includes a weekend pass plus 12 issues of Scuba Diver magazine (Magazine delivery – UK mainland only), and a GO Diving Show Dive Team T-shirt.

As always, complimentary parking is included with all tickets, and under 16s go free – bring the family and let the kids dive into the fun with our try-dive pool.

Book your ticket now and save money – use code divernet_30 and you will get 30% off the ticket price!