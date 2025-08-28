The wrecks and caves of southern Australia

Kerrie Burow is a qualified closed-circuit rebreather (CCR), technical and cave diver from Australia, as well as an underwater photographer, and she will be discussing the wrecks and caves of southern Australia when she takes to the Photo Stage at the GO Diving Show ANZ in September.

Southern Australia is home to some of the most-beautiful underwater environments in the world, from the skeletal remains of shipwrecks resting in the Bass Strait to the submerged limestone caves and sinkholes around Mount Gambier.

Shot during technical ocean dives and cave dives in freshwater systems in Southern Australia over the last few years, this visual presentation of some of Kerrie’s body of work explores contrasting underwater frontiers through documentary-style photography. The imagery captures not just the physical spaces, but the atmosphere, light, and adventurous stories of these beautiful Australian underwater environments.

An award-winning underwater photographer, she took top spot in her category in the Underwater Photographer of the Year 2022, and has had frequent placements and acknowledgments in the Australasia Top Emerging Photographer awards, among others.

She is a regular contributing writer and photographer for Scuba Diver Magazine Australia/NZ and her articles and images have been published in magazines nationally and internationally.

The GO Diving Show is taking place at the Sydney Showground on 6-7 September

This annual event, taking place this year on 6-7 September at the Sydney Showground at the Olympic Park, is aimed at showcasing the very best of our underwater world to everyone from raw novices who are either contemplating getting into diving, or have completed their entry-level courses, to advanced divers, right through to technical divers and veteran CCR divers.

There are an array of stages – the Main Stage, the Photo Stage, the Australia/New Zealand Stage, the Inspiration Stage and the Tech Stage – that will play host to dozens of speakers from around the world, as well as a host of interactive features to suit young and old, from VR diving experiences, a demonstration pool, a trydive pool, and much more.

Surrounding the stages and features will be a broad range of exhibitors, from tourist boards and tour operators to resorts, liveaboards, training agencies, retailers, manufacturers, and conservation organisations.

