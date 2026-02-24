Truk Lagoon – recreational, or technical?

Raf Jah is the co-founder of The African and Oriental Travel Company, a tailor-made dive and safari travel company, and he’ll be talking about whether Truk Lagoon is a recreational, as well as a technical, diving destination, on the Inspiration Stage at the GO Diving Show.

Based in the UK, he organises trips for individuals or groups that try to avoid the crowds. He operated two dive centres over 22 years, and is passionate about the need to ‘keep diving’.

He became a BSAC Dive Leader in 1993, progressed to PADI instructor in 1995, NAUI Instructor Trainer in 2012, and SDI instructor in 2023. Having been decompression diving for some years, he decided to formalise his experience by becoming a TDI Technical Divemaster.

In this presentation, which is a must for anyone contemplating a visit to Truk Lagoon, Raf tries to answer the question that is so often asked about the diving in Truk – should divers be technically trained, or can they be recreational divers?

The GO Diving Show 2026

The Main Stage boasts a smorgasbord of top talent – be inspired by stories from TV faves Steve Backshall and Lizzie Daly, as well as commercial diver Chris Lemons, whose amazing tale of survival in the depths of the North Sea was made into the big-budget movie Last Breath in 2025, and Hollywood stunt performer and freediver Liz Parkinson. Action Man Andy Torbet will, of course, be returning as MC, as well as presenting on the stage.

As well as the Main Stage line-up, the dedicated stages – the UK Stage, the Tech Stage and the Inspiration/Photo Stage – also boast a fantastic array of speakers, ranging from old favourites like tech gurus Paul Toomer and Mark Powell, underwater photographers Kirsty Andrews, to new faces such as snorkel pros Emma and Gordon Taylor, the Great Scuba Drive duo Rico Anselmi and Sophie Shields, underwater archaeologist Duncan Ross, extreme freediver Nick Fazah, and tech experts Barry McGill, Ahmed Gabr, and Dominic Robinson.

Each of the speakers on the dedicated stages are only appearing on one of the days, so with so many different options to choose from over the Saturday and Sunday, why not make a weekend of it?

There is plenty to keep you occupied. As well as the superlative array of speakers over the weekend, there are also a host of interactive features, including a VR technical wreck dive, the Nautical Archaeology Society’s ‘shipwreck’ to learn survey techniques, breath-hold workshops with Freediving London, the marine biology zone with Just One Ocean, and new for 2026, your chance to take part in research with Imperial College London, which has been conducting various studies into diving, as well as peruse diving gear from days gone by with the Historical Diving Society.

All these attractions are scattered among an ever-increasing array of stands from tourist boards, manufacturers, training agencies, resorts, liveaboards, tour operators, dive centres, retailers, artists and much more. Get inspired for your next dive adventure, check out the latest gear, and look at where your training will take you next.

