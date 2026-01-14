TV presenter and adventurer Lizzie Daly makes Main Stage debut

Advertisement

Scientist, explorer, presenter and film-maker Lizzie Daly is a real-life female action hero, known for her resilient, adventurous spirit and storytelling mastery. Effervescing with knowledge and zeal, Lizzie’s live talks cover themes such as pushing the boundaries, being a woman in stem, adventuring in the wild and making an impact through science and storytelling, and she is making her debut at the GO Diving Show.

With on-screen credits spanning BBC One, BBC Two, CBBC, Animal Planet, and Sky TV, to name a few, Lizzie is well known as a TV presenter. Lizzie is currently in production for an upcoming animal wildlife series for Channel 4. She recently worked alongside US-based marine experts to explore the marine life of North America for Love Nature series, Deep Dive North America. This comes as a spin-off of Deep Dive Australia, which aired on Sky TV in 2024. The latter saw Lizzie traverse Australia to reveal fascinating insights into the continent’s diverse and charismatic marine life.

2024 also saw the release of Jaguar Journals (Love Nature and Sky TV), which follows Lizzie deep into the south of the Pantanal to uncover the lives of the jaguars that call it home and several episodes of The One Show (BBC One). However, as an experienced underwater and topside cinematographer, as well as drone operator, Lizzie shoots much of her own content, both for broadcast and for her impressive online community. Her work has taken her solo to some of the planet’s most-remote and treacherous terrains, including the Arctic, Antarctica, and the Amazon.

Lizzie Daly in her element

A true polymath, Lizzie’s off-screen accolades are equally notable. Driven by an enduring fascination with the natural world, Lizzie is a pioneer in her field. Alongside her PhD, within which she uses tag technology to study the fine-scale movements of wild animals in changing landscapes, Lizzie is committed to conservation. Having encountered many of the world’s most-endangered species, Lizzie aspires for her work to demonstrate the alarming impact of our climate’s rapid decline.

As part of her conservation efforts, she serves as an ambassador for organisations including the Jane Goodall Institute and the Marine Conservation Society, and is the first female patron of marine mammal conservation charity, ORCA. Also as an academic teaching fellow at Swansea University, Lizzie was recently awarded an honorary doctorate in recognition of her contribution to conservation, science communication and exploration.

Lizzie also recently published her first book. Full of wildlife stories and secrets of our natural world, Life in the Wild aims to inspire our next generation of nature lovers.

With considerable time spent on expeditions in extreme climates, keeping fit is vital for Lizzie, who recently completed a 140km solo ultramarathon in the Arctic Circle. Lizzie is also an avid rock climber, kayaker, HSE qualified scuba diver and freediver.

She is joined on the Main Stage by fellow TV fave Steve Backshall, as well as Liz Parkinson, the Hollywood stunt performer and freediver who was heavily involved in the blockbusting Avatar movies, and commercial diver Chris Lemons, whose amazing tale of survival in the depths of the North Sea was made into the big-budget movie Last Breath in 2025.

And, of course, stunt performer, tech diver and all-round Action Man Andy Torbet is back as MC, as well as giving presentations on stage too.

The GO Diving Show 2026

As well as the Main Stage line-up, the dedicated stages – the UK Stage, the Tech Stage and the Inspiration/Photo Stage – also boast a fantastic array of speakers, ranging from old favourites like tech gurus Paul Toomer and Mark Powell, underwater photographers Lawson Wood and Anne & Phil Medcalf, to new faces such as snorkel pros Emma and Gordon Taylor, the Great Scuba Drive duo Rico Anselmi and Sophie Shields, underwater archaeologist Duncan Ross, extreme freediver Nick Fazah, and tech experts Barry McGill, Ahmed Gabr, and Dominic Robinson.

Each of the speakers on the dedicated stages are only appearing on one of the days, so with so many different options to choose from over the Saturday and Sunday, why not make a weekend of it?

There is plenty to keep you occupied. As well as the superlative array of speakers over the weekend, there are also a host of interactive features, including a VR technical wreck dive, the Nautical Archaeology Society’s ‘shipwreck’ to learn survey techniques, breath-hold workshops with NoTanx Freediving, the marine biology zone with Just One Ocean, and new for 2026, your chance to take part in research with Imperial College London, which has been conducting various studies into diving.

All these attractions are scattered among an ever-increasing array of stands from tourist boards, manufacturers, training agencies, resorts, liveaboards, tour operators, dive centres, retailers, artists and much more. Get inspired for your next dive adventure, check out the latest gear, and look at where your training will take you next.

Get your tickets now – save 30%!

Tickets are available now, priced at £20 for a day ticket, and £35 for a weekend pass. There is also the option of a VIP Pass, which includes a weekend pass plus 12 issues of Scuba Diver magazine (Magazine delivery – UK mainland only), and a GO Diving Show Dive Team T-shirt.

As always, complimentary parking is included with all tickets, and under 16s go free – bring the family and let the kids dive into the fun with our try-dive pool.

Book your ticket now and save money – use code divernet_30 and you will get 30% off the ticket price!