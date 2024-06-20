Suunto back in game with Ocean dive-computer / sports watch

Last Updated on June 20, 2024 by Steve Weinman

The Ocean is the new wearable offering from manufacturer Suunto, combining a dive-computer with a GPS sports watch to make what is claimed to be the “ultimate all-in-one companion”.

The company says that its new product is designed to cover the range of its customers’ traditional activities, from scuba diving to mountain climbing.

Suunto started life as a compass-maker in 1936, and has long been as much associated with above-the-surface pursuits as with diving. Although early to produce watch-style dive-computers, financial challenges and lack of technological development caused it to lose its advantage in the diving market some years ago, leaving rivals such as Garmin and Shearwater to set the pace in terms of integrating user-friendly dive-computers with sports watches, albeit in expensive formats.

The Suunto Ocean comes in three versions

The Suunto Ocean offers a less costly alternative to those brands, while the interface appears to bring the brand back in line with contemporary dive-computer technology.

Underwater features

Suunto Ocean underwater features include single and multi-gas dive modes with air and nitrox support modes, wireless tank pressure support and alarms for both scuba and freediving.

These features are combined with more than 95 default sport modes, GPS, barometer, offline maps, advanced training features for sports, and heart rate with activity tracking for daily use.

The sapphire glass and stainless steel unit features a 3.6cm AMOLED colour display for readability in a wide range of conditions with easy-to-use buttons. The chosen algorithm is Suunto Bühlmann 16 GF and the dedicated dive modes are intended for scuba including technical divers as well as for freedivers and snorkellers.

Steel Black Ocean

All Black Ocean

Dive depths can be measured to 7 bar below the surface​. The Ocean can be paired with the Suunto Tank POD before diving to allow users to monitor tank pressure, gas consumption and remaining gas time, and a selection of customisable audio and vibration alarms are available.

After each dive, Ocean users can revisit the underwater route they followed in the Suunto app logbook, in which entry and exit points can be marked. This route-tracking functionality is being launched as a beta version, with further development to follow. Logs from other sports and everyday activities are stored in the same app.

Surface activities

The Suunto Ocean at the surface

After diving, the Ocean continues to monitor daily activities from routine exercise to extreme exploration. The 95 diverse sport modes available range from trail running and cycling to swimming and yoga, and custom modes can be created.

The unit monitors steps, calories, heart-rate, stress, sleep (including stages) and recovery metrics with heart-rate variability analysis for daily activity tracking.

There are also free detailed offline maps, GNSS for precise location tracking, and a barometer for accurate altitude readings and storm alarms.

The Suunto app offers a Training Zone where users can monitor their training load, progress, recovery and sleep analysis, and access AI-based coaches for “personalised training insights”. Partner services include Strava, Training Peaks and Komoot.

Natural step

“Last year, we redefined our design direction, and the Suunto Ocean is a continuation of this transformation,” says the company’s design head Mikko Ahlström. “It’s equally at home whether diving or doing any other outdoor sports. It not only performs great but also looks the part. And you can proudly wear it every day when preparing for your next diving trip or just dreaming about it.”

The rechargeable battery is claimed to deliver up to 60 hours of diving and 50 hours of continuous outdoor GPS tracking on a single charge. In daily mode, the Ocean is said to work for up to 26 days before needing a recharge, and to charge up rapidly.

Sand Ocean

Suunto is Chinese-owned but the Ocean is made at its factory in Finland using 100% renewable energy. Over its lifespan the model creates 11.63kg of carbon dioxide, the equivalent of driving a combustion-engined car for 70km, and this is said to be offset by planting coastal mangrove forests.

“This long-awaited new launch is a natural step for Suunto, as it brings together all we have learned throughout our almost 90 years of equipping people for adventures,” said the company’s head of product Petri Lehtovirta.

“Suunto Ocean is an ultimate device bringing together our heritage from compasses, dive-computers and outdoor watches – designed, tested and trusted by dive and sports pros.”

The Suunto Ocean comes in three colourways, All-Black, Steel Black and Sand, each compatible with a variety of accessory straps for dive, sports and everyday use. Unit price is £725.

