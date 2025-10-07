Mares Chroma Up Mask Review: Twin-Lens Comfort and Quick-Change Lens Innovation

SRP: AUD $119 / £85.99

Text and Photographs: Mark Evans

The Mares Chroma Up mask blends classic twin-lens styling with modern comfort and innovation. Built with a soft mono-silicone skirt and a sturdy tri-material frame, it offers an exceptional field of vision, an easy fit, and a clever quick-release lens system that lets divers swap in prescription lenses without tools — combining practicality and comfort in one smart package.

Introduction – A Modern Take on a Classic Twin-Lens Design

Diver wearing Mares Chroma Up mask underwater, demonstrating clear vision and comfortable fit.

The Mares Chroma Up redefines traditional mask design by combining the reliability of a twin-lens layout with contemporary comfort and a groundbreaking quick-release lens system. Built for divers who value both clarity and adaptability, this mask delivers a comfortable fit, excellent visibility, and the freedom to swap lenses in minutes — no tools required.

Comfort and Build Quality

Constructed with a mono-silicone face piece and a tri-material frame that includes a super-soft insert, the Chroma Up is one of the most comfortable masks Mares has produced. The silicone skirt forms a secure, leak-free seal across a wide range of face shapes while reducing pressure on the temples and cheeks.

Despite its twin-lens design, the mask offers an exceptional field of vision thanks to its low internal volume and thoughtful frame shaping. It’s easy to clear during a flood and ideal for both new and experienced divers.

Quick-Release Lens System

Close-up of the Mares Chroma Up’s quick-release lens mechanism allowing tool-free lens replacement.

The standout feature of the Chroma Up is its patent-pending quick-release lens mechanism, which allows divers to easily swap standard lenses for prescription lenses without sending the mask away for modification. The entire process is simple, tool-free, and can be done in minutes.

For divers who rely on corrective lenses, this feature transforms the Chroma Up into an accessible, cost-effective solution that rivals custom prescription masks.

Ease of Adjustment and Fit

The strap buckles are large, responsive, and glove-friendly — allowing for on-the-fly adjustments even in thick neoprene gloves. The silicone strap is wide and comfortable, holding the mask securely in place without undue pressure.

The mask’s flexibility and lightweight construction make it suitable for a wide range of divers, from adults to younger users. During testing, both the reviewer and his 17-year-old son found it to fit comfortably and perform flawlessly.

Product Specifications – Mares Chroma Up Mask

Feature Details Type Twin-lens scuba diving mask Frame Tri-material with soft insert Skirt Mono-silicone Lens System Quick-release, tool-free replacement Volume Low profile for easy clearing Adjustment Glove-friendly buckle and strap system Colours Multiple frame options; clear or black skirt Price (SRP) AUD $119 / £85.99

Frequently Asked Questions – Mares Chroma Up

Can I fit prescription lenses myself? Yes. The quick-release system allows divers to replace standard lenses with prescription versions quickly and safely. Does it fog easily? No. The low-profile design and soft silicone seal minimise leaks and fogging when properly prepared. Is it suitable for cold-water diving? Yes. The easy-to-adjust buckles and robust frame make it ideal for use in colder environments. How does it compare to frameless masks? While frameless masks offer a slightly wider field of vision, the Chroma Up provides better structural stability and easier maintenance.

Conclusion – Mares Chroma Up Mask

The Mares Chroma Up successfully blends classic twin-lens styling with modern innovation. Its comfort, vision, and the brilliant quick-release lens system make it one of the most practical and adaptable masks in its class — perfect for divers who value function as much as fit.