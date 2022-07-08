Retro flask for after-dive warmers

It’s hardly a core item of dive-kit, but then so many coldwater divers value being able to access hot beverages immediately after leaving the water. In the case of the new Revival range of flasks, manufacturer Thermos UK is hoping to cash in on the nostalgia of older divers as well as younger generations’ appetite for retro products.

The three designs, in blue, green and orange, are direct replicas of the original “classic” Model 18 plaid flask design, which Thermos says was chic in the 1960s.

Fashion-conscious divers can be reassured: “Despite offering a huge helping of nostalgia, the flasks are bang on trend, with plaid appearing on catwalks at both London and New York fashion weeks for autumn/winter ’22 and into 2023!” the manufacturer enthuses.

The 530ml flask features a handled cup and a pushbutton stopper for smooth pouring. The vacuum insulation maintains the temperature of cool as well as hot drinks.

“Thermos as a brand dates back over 100 years,” says Thermos UK MD Nick Kime. “Many of us will remember the original Model 18 being taken with us on days out, or sitting in our grandparents’ kitchen cupboards.

“With quality always being our number one priority, many are still going strong and we regularly get sent photos of flasks that are 50 or more years old. The tartan design and striking colours are just as popular today as they always have been and we hope the new Revival range can help play a part in lots more happy memories to come.”

The price tag is definitely not reminiscent of the 1960s, however, at a cool £30. The full Thermos range can be seen here.