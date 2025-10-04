Tested: Santi Kango Undersuit Full Review – Warmth, Comfort & Durability

Santi know a thing or two about thermal protection, and boast an array of undersuits in their range. This selection has now been expanded with the new Santi Kango undersuit. Crafted from tried-and-tested Polartec Power Stretch fabric, originally designed to serve US Military diving needs, this undersuit offers optimal insulation and breathability, ensuring you stay cozy and warm throughout your dive.

The 536 g/m2 weight fleece strikes the perfect balance between warmth and full flexibility, and paired up with a base layer under a trilaminate drysuit was ideal in 4°C (39°F) waters during my test dives.

The Kango gets its names from the ‘kangaroo’-style design, which means it has multiple pockets, including a ‘pouch’ on the chest area. These pockets offer plenty of options for storing smaller items while you are diving, and there are also nice hand-warmer pockets for your surface interval.

If you utilise Santi’s wide range of heating systems, or P-valve, the Kango already has discreet openings inside the pockets.

Discreet pockets in the Santi Kango Undersuit

The moisture wicking properties of the Kango are exceptional – it keeps any moisture, either from sweat or if you unfortunately suffer a minor leak, away from your body, ensuring you don’t get cold. Apparently it still offers decent thermal protection even when wet, but thankfully I didn’t have to experience that – I’ll take Santi’s word for it!

Santi know how we divers can hammer our equipment, so the Kango has softshell nylon protection on the front lower legs and elbows for additional durability.

Thumb loops and foot straps prevent the arms and legs riding up as you don your drysuit, and the off-center front zipper has a double-ended zip, which is handy is you need to reach in to get anything from your base layer – I was able to just pull up the bottom end of the zip several inches and that was enough room to get my hand in.

The moisture wicking properties of the Kango are exceptional

The Kango is incredibly warm and comfortable, and with the inherent stretch-nature of the fabric, there is no hindrance to movement. I did have to add a couple of lbs of additional lead in my pockets over what I normally use, but that is no big drama.

The Kango is fully machine washable, and features a handy loop of webbing on the upper back to hang it up to dry. It comes in sizes from XS to 3XL, as well as a made-tomeasure option.

Frequently Asked Questions

