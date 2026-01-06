Academy of Underwater Arts & Sciences announces 2026 NOGI Award recipients

The Academy of Underwater Arts and Sciences (AUAS) has announced the 2026 recipients of the prestigious NOGI Award – Jonathan Bird (Arts), Dr. Simon Mitchell (Science), Cristina Zenato (Environment), Richard Kohler (Sports/Education) and Howard Rosenstein (Distinguished Service).

“The NOGI Award is the oldest and most-prestigious award in the recreational diving world. Having been first presented in 1960, the NOGI Awards recognize individuals who have made significant career contributions to the sport, the industry and our world in five categories – Arts, Science, Environment, Sports/Education and Distinguished Service,” stated Dan Orr, AUAS President.

The 2025 NOGI Awards will be presented at the annual NOGI Awards Gala and Banquet in New Orleans, Louisiana on Wednesday, 4 November 2026, in conjunction with the annual DEMA Show.

The Academy of Underwater Arts and Sciences is a 501(c)3 non-profit, international, multi-disciplinary organization dedicated to recognizing pioneers and leaders who have had a significant impact on the exploration, education, enjoyment, safety and preservation of the underwater world.

The AUAS is committed to supporting its Fellows as they pass on the stewardship of the sea to future generations.