Aggressor Adventures launches two new Philippines itineraries

Aggressor Adventures is proud to announce two brand-new itineraries aboard the Philippines Aggressor, design for divers who want legendary wrecks, world-class reefs and unmatched biodiversity, all in one unforgettable journey.

The Coron itinerary is a seven-night trip, and runs in November and December. For wreck-diving enthusiasts, Coron is the crown jewel of the Philippines. Dive into history as you explore massive World War Two shipwrecks that are now thriving artificial reefs where engine rooms, cargo holds, and passageways are wrapped in coral and alive with marine life.

This itinerary also includes Apo Reef Natural Park, the largest coral reef system in the Philippines and one of the most-biodiverse marine ecosystems on the planet. Expect pristine walls, sweeping reefs, and big‑animal encounters.

Perfect for divers who want history, structure, and pristine reefs in one compact adventure.

Aerial view of the stunning topography of the Philippines

The Coron-to-Batangas / Batangas-to-Coron itineraries run in January and February for ten nights. This extended itinerary delivers the ultimate Philippines deep dive, combining the country’s most-iconic wreck, reef, drift, and macro destinations into one epic voyage.

Start in Coron with legendary World War Two wrecks, then move on to Apo Reef, followed by adrenaline‑charged dives at Verde Island, also known as the ‘Centre of the Centre of Marine Biodiversity’. The journey finishes in Anilao, the birthplace of Philippine diving and a global hotspot for macro photography.

