All Star Tech Week in the Red Sea

Tech Week

All Star Liveaboards is running a specialised Tech Week on board its luxurious Red Sea vessel Scuba Scene in March 2025, which will feature the majority of dives in the 45m-60m depth range.

Dive sites on the itinerary include the wrecks of the Aida and the Numidia at the Brother Islands. Thomas Canyon in the Straits of Tiran, the Eel Garden Canyon at Ras Mohammed, and the Rosalie Moller wreck near Gubal Island.

As well as the dives between 45m-55m (for extended range air divers) and up to 60m (for normoxic divers), there will also be some lengthy dives up to 30m (on some of the classic Red Sea wrecks, such as the Thistlegorm and those at Sha'ab Abu Nuhas), as well as two or three night dives (depending on boat movement and overnight mooring locations). NB: The itinerary is weather dependent and exact sites may vary.

Tech Week
Ahmed Fadel will lead the Tech Week on the All Star Scuba Scene

The recommended configuration for the week is a twinset with one or two stages with back gas air or normoxic trimix, and stages with 50% and 60%, or 80% O2. Rebreather divers are also welcome onboard. The cost for lime is $30/kg.

Leading the Tech Week will be SDI Course Director and TDI Advanced Trimix Instructor Ahmed Fadel. Ahmed has been diving since 1993 and working on liveaboards since 2000. He is the author of The Southern Red Sea Dive Guide, and a wealth of knowledge on diving in Egypt in general, and on technical diving.

The All Star Scuba Scene is a luxurious liveaboard that has been operating in the Red Sea since 2023 and has been widely acclaimed for its facilities, crew and food. The spacious dive deck can comfortably accommodate up to 22 technical divers with all equipment, or 28 recreational divers.

Tech Week
Hanging with scalloped hammerheads sharks in the Red Sea

There are two powerful and spacious RIBs, and each can comfortably take up to eight tech divers with their stages. Scuba Scene is also equipped with all blending tools, including a booster pump and trimix analyzers.

The cost of this special North and Brothers Tech Week, which runs from 17-24 March 2025, is US$1,232 per person, and this include accommodations, meals, diving, and local transfers on the day of arrival and disembarkation. It excludes VAT (US$125), beer/wine, dive instruction, gratuity, and dive insurance (required).

Contact: info@allstarliveaboards.com for more information, or visit the website to confirm your spot on this trip.

