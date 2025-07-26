Magazine Subscriptions
Remove Ads for £3/month
Sign in

Mysteries From The Deep surface in NYC

Follow us on Google News
Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter
Mysteries Of The Deep is showing at New York's Intrepid Museum until January 2026
Mysteries Of The Deep is showing at New York's Intrepid Museum until January 2026

An immersive exhibition about underwater archaeology has opened at the Intrepid Museum in New York City. Mysteries From The Deep: Exploring Underwater Archaeology is being shown in the museum’s Space Shuttle Pavilion as the first stop of a multi-year international tour.

The Intrepid Museum was founded in 1982 with the acquisition of the WW2 aircraft-carrier Intrepid forming the centrepiece of its varied collection. It claims to welcome more than a million international visitors every year.

The new exhibition, co-produced with Flying Fish and guest-curated by underwater archaeologist Megan Lickliter-Mundon, explores “sunken aircraft, shipwrecks, submerged cities and lost landscapes”, with text, videos and educational materials in both English and Spanish.

Mysteries From The Deep: Part of the Clotilda slave-ship section of the exhibition
Part of the Clotilda slave-ship section of the exhibition

Fifteen interactive experiences take visitors through aspects of underwater archaeology such as sonar mapping, piloting an ROV, reconstructing digital dive-sites and examining genuine artefacts from historic shipwrecks.

Remote sensing technologies such as LiDAR are explained, as are what are said to be the intersections between underwater archaeology and climate change, innovation and global preservation efforts.

Submerged experiences include Pavlopetri in Greece, the world’s oldest-known sunken city, and the wreck of the Clotilda in Mobile Bay, Alabama, the last known slave-ship to arrive in the USA.

Mysteries From The Deep is a powerful example of how immersive storytelling and ground-breaking technology bring the past to life and inspire the future,” says Intrepid Museum president Susan Marenoff-Zausner. 

Mysteries Of The Deep is in the Space Shuttle Pavilion
Mysteries From The Deep is in the Space Shuttle Pavilion

“Not only is the science behind underwater archaeology both intriguing and exciting, but similar to the discovery of fragments of a Corsair flown off Intrepid’s own flight-deck, an exhibit at the museum, it also reveals the deeply human stories of those lost with the artefacts and the emotional connections that endure.” 

Mysteries From The Deep remains at the Intrepid Museum (Pier 86 at Hudson River Park, 12th Avenue) until 11 January next year, and entry is free with general admission.

Also on Divernet: Southend hosts London shipwreck update, Divers invited to Glasgow’s Beneath The Waves show, Your worldwide dive-show guide for 2025

Latest Podcast Episode from Scuba Diver Mag
Be seen and stay safe! ⚠️ Strobes and flashers are essential for night dives, low-vis conditions, or emergency signaling. Here’s what they do and why you need one. #DiveSafety #ScubaGear Please visit our website for more Scuba news, underwater photography, hints & advice, and travel reports: https://divernet.com/ ✅ Important Affiliate Links to Follow 🔗 Get 15% Off International eSIM Offer! Use Code: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Shop Scuba Gears Here: https://divernet.com/go/youtube-affiliate-link 🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Stay Connected With Us. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag Website: https://divernet.com/ Website: https://godivingshow.com/ Website: https://rorkmedia.com/ 📩 For business inquiries: info@scubadivermag.com ============================= 🎬Suggested videos for you: ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48 ================================= ✅ About Scuba Diver Magazine. Welcome to Scuba Diver Magazine! We’re passionate about everything related to the underwater world. As a free distribution magazine in Europe, ANZ, and North America, we bring you the latest in scuba diving, from epic dive travel destinations and honest gear reviews to expert advice, news, and inspiring underwater stories. Whether you’re a seasoned diver or just starting your underwater journey, our content is designed to keep you informed, inspired, and ready for your next dive. Get in, explore, and stay connected to the world of scuba diving with us! Join us and never miss an adventure! For Business inquiries, please use the contact information below: 📩 Email: info@scubadivermag.com 🔔 Love scuba diving? Subscribe now for dive travel tips, gear reviews, scuba advice, epic dives, diving news, and underwater stories! https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1
YouTube Video VVVrb0p1LU9WVTdxYy14YldvelNNUktRLmJMa053TWxyd3JF

Stay Visible with Dive Flashers!

Shooting underwater? 📸 You need the right lights! Learn what makes a good photo/video light and how to avoid murky, blue-tinted footage. #UnderwaterPhotography #ScubaLights Please visit our website for more Scuba news, underwater photography, hints & advice, and travel reports: https://divernet.com/ ✅ Important Affiliate Links to Follow 🔗 Get 15% Off International eSIM Offer! Use Code: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Shop Scuba Gears Here: https://divernet.com/go/youtube-affiliate-link 🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Stay Connected With Us. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag Website: https://divernet.com/ Website: https://godivingshow.com/ Website: https://rorkmedia.com/ 📩 For business inquiries: info@scubadivermag.com ============================= 🎬Suggested videos for you: ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48 ================================= ✅ About Scuba Diver Magazine. Welcome to Scuba Diver Magazine! We’re passionate about everything related to the underwater world. As a free distribution magazine in Europe, ANZ, and North America, we bring you the latest in scuba diving, from epic dive travel destinations and honest gear reviews to expert advice, news, and inspiring underwater stories. Whether you’re a seasoned diver or just starting your underwater journey, our content is designed to keep you informed, inspired, and ready for your next dive. Get in, explore, and stay connected to the world of scuba diving with us! Join us and never miss an adventure! For Business inquiries, please use the contact information below: 📩 Email: info@scubadivermag.com 🔔 Love scuba diving? Subscribe now for dive travel tips, gear reviews, scuba advice, epic dives, diving news, and underwater stories! https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1
YouTube Video VVVrb0p1LU9WVTdxYy14YldvelNNUktRLm9GYzZQS0JqUnFJ

Lights for Underwater Filming 🎥✨

🔱 Huge thanks to our gear sponsor, SEAC! 🔱 Whether you're just starting out or logging your hundredth dive, having reliable equipment makes all the difference — and SEAC delivers. Check out their full line of world-class scuba gear here: https://divernet.com/go/seac-homepage Dive safe. Dive smart. Dive SEAC. 💙 🦑 Unboxing & Reviewing the Seac Iena Dive Mask! Looking for a new dive mask that balances comfort, visibility, and price? In this video, I take a close look at the Seac Iena, unbox it, and give you my honest first impressions—plus how it performs underwater. 🎥 In This Video: ✔️ Unboxing the Seac Iena — what's in the box ✔️ Hands-on review: design, fit, and build quality ✔️ Test dive feedback: how it seals, visibility, and comfort ✔️ Who this mask is best for (beginner, recreational, etc.) ✔️ Final verdict: Is it worth your money? 💬 Have you tried the Seac Iena? Let me know what you think in the comments! 📦 Want to see more scuba gear reviews and underwater tests? Make sure to subscribe and tap the 🔔. #SeacIena #ScubaGearReview #DiveMaskReview #ScubaDiving #SeacMask #Unboxing Please visit our website for more Scuba news, underwater photography, hints & advice, and travel reports: https://divernet.com/ ✅ Important Affiliate Links to Follow 🔗 Get 15% Off International eSIM Offer! Use Code: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Shop Scuba Gears Here: https://divernet.com/go/youtube-affiliate-link 🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Stay Connected With Us. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag Website: https://divernet.com/ Website: https://godivingshow.com/ Website: https://rorkmedia.com/ 📩 For business inquiries: info@scubadivermag.com ============================= 🎬Suggested videos for you: ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48 ================================= ✅ About Scuba Diver Magazine. Welcome to Scuba Diver Magazine! We’re passionate about everything related to the underwater world. As a free distribution magazine in Europe, ANZ, and North America, we bring you the latest in scuba diving, from epic dive travel destinations and honest gear reviews to expert advice, news, and inspiring underwater stories. Whether you’re a seasoned diver or just starting your underwater journey, our content is designed to keep you informed, inspired, and ready for your next dive. Get in, explore, and stay connected to the world of scuba diving with us! Join us and never miss an adventure! For Business inquiries, please use the contact information below: 📩 Email: info@scubadivermag.com 🔔 Love scuba diving? Subscribe now for dive travel tips, gear reviews, scuba advice, epic dives, diving news, and underwater stories! https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1
YouTube Video VVVrb0p1LU9WVTdxYy14YldvelNNUktRLldsNUNXeTlqTk5V

Trying the Seac Iena Mask: Fit, Features, and Final Verdict W/ @SeacSubTV

Subscribe

LET’S KEEP IN TOUCH!

Get a weekly roundup of all Divernet news and articles Scuba Mask
We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Recent Comments
Michael Coulson: Best Dive Bags For Dive Travel In 2025
Tom Hughes: Best Dive Masks in 2025
David Preutz: TV review: SHARK! Celebrity Infested Waters
Troy: English seahorses show up mob-handed
Stephen Curl: Tech divers find WW1’s last missing RN cruiser
Recent News
Mysteries From The Deep surface in NYC Mysteries From The Deep surface in NYC
Dive instructor lashes out over toppled tank Dive instructor lashes out over toppled tank
Ocean Film Festival set for British tour Ocean Film Festival set for British tour
Polish divers excited by 1,000yr-old face Polish divers excited by 1,000yr-old face
3 divers ‘pass out simultaneously’ in Korea 3 divers ‘pass out simultaneously’ in Korea
Plastics pollution: Call-out for UK day of action Plastics pollution: Call-out for UK day of action
Connect with us
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Threads Tiktok
Unattributed pictures on this site are the copyright of the photographer.
Contact DIVER Magazine for details.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Threads Tiktok
Copyright 2025 Rork Media Limited. All rights reserved.
Gift Subscriptions
Subscribe for £3/month