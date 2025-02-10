BSAC appoints Chair of Environment and Sustainability Group

The British Sub-Aqua Club (BSAC) has appointed environmental scientist Katherine Knight as head of a new Environment and Sustainability Group.

Katherine will lead a volunteer team as it guides the organisation on green issues, continuing the good work begun by Jane Maddocks, former adviser on Heritage and Environment.

Katherine will be familiar to many within BSAC, through her work at Scottish conservation charity Seawilding. As part of a team at Seawilding, Katherne provided expert guidance which shaped the Shore Surveyor and Underwater Surveyor courses before they were successfully introduced to the training programme.

Commenting on her appointment, Katherine said: “I am delighted to be taking up the role of chair of the Environment and Sustainability Group. It is really positive to see a well-respected organisation such as BSAC putting the environment at the heart of its vision. I am looking forward to working with the fantastic team at BSAC and developing on some exciting initiatives to benefit BSAC members and the ocean we all love.”

Mary Tetley, BSAC CEO said: “I am pleased to welcome Katherine as our new Chair for Environment and Sustainability Group. We are all keen to move this strategic area forward in 2025 and beyond and look forward to putting together a team with Katherine that will make a real difference.”

Katherine Knight will be at the GO Diving Show in Kenilworth (1-2 March), where she will be happy to meet members and share her thoughts on BSAC’s environmental initiatives. Members are also welcome to attend the Motion for the Ocean workshop, which will be launched at the show.