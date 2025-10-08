Buddy Dive’s BonaireTEK 2025 event a resounding success

BonaireTEK is becoming a staple on the technical-diving calendar for many people, and the 2025 event – held as always at Buddy Dive Resort – was a resounding success once again.

Sponsored by the likes of Divers Alert Network, Dive Rite, Silent Diving, Shearwater Research , Scubatron and PADI, the BonaireTEK event sees all levels of tech diver descend on the Caribbean paradise of Bonaire and explore deep reefs and shipwrecks, form new friendships, and gain knowledge from various tech experts.

Mark the 2026 BonaireTEK dates on your diary – 26 September to 2 October. And for those who dive CCR, then the dedicated closed-circuit rebreather week, Operation CCR, is running from 23-29 May.

Photo credit: Tommy Pera