Catalina Island’s Avalon Diving History Exhibit celebrates 250,000 visitors

The Avalon Diving History Exhibit (ADHE) on Catalina Island has celebrated the momentous milestone of having being visited by over 250,000 people.

On 30 September, the ADHE welcomed Patrick Michl and Kita Ith, who became the 250,000 and 250,001 visitors to the dive museum, located on the ground level of the world-famous Casino building.

Patrick and Kita were gifted a prize package that includes hotel stay at the Avalon, dinner at Steve’s Steakhouse, lunch at Metropole Cafe, tours on the Garibaldi bus, undersea movie viewing at Immersed, Historical Diving Society magazines, a boat tour with marine mammal rescue, and other assorted gifts.

Jon Council (right) with Patrick Michl and Kita Ith at the Avalon Diving History Exhibit

ADHE’s Jon Council said: “Eight-and-a-half years ago when painting, scrubbing, prepping and setting up displays of vintage dive gear in the Casino building, this day wasn’t even a consideration. Then, the focus was centered around trying to pull off a fundraiser for my other passion on the island, the Marine Mammal Rescue program, that I’ve been lead field agent for since 2012.

“Back then, as with all non-profit organizations, operating funds are always a concern, and I thought that a display of vintage dive gear, especially on an island that has a deep historical connection to all disciplines of diving, would be a good public draw to pull folks in and learn about diving’s past while simultaneously touting the works of our Marine Mammal rescue program, and hopefully inspiring financial support for it.

“The Santa Catalina Island Company, recognized and understood the value of such an effort on behalf of the island’s wildlife, but also appreciated the cultural significance that diving has played in island culture. They agreed to allow me to set up displays for fundraising for a two-week stint beginning on 13 May 2017.

“I knew going in that I had one opportunity to make a good first impression with the Island Co. and while I had considered setting up simple folding tables with covers and lining up gear along the wall, I instead opted for glass display cases, new lighting, fresh paint, dozens of vintage photos and posters along with hundreds of display items.”

He continued: “The gamble paid off as company execs realized the educational attraction as a legitimate draw for tourism. The result of those efforts are signified in being asked to keep the museum open for the public which made possible today’s achievement.

“Over the years, the sheer enjoyment of interacting with tens of thousands of visitors to the ADHE has been nothing short of life altering, it is without question, gratifying to realize the fruition of a dream, but it is so much more. This little place has enabled me to share the stories of the legends of the industry, the people who actually used the type of equipment on display.

“And every single person who steps through the doors walks back out a short time later holding a bit of knowledge previously unknown to them. And that reality is no more impactful than when that person is a child and the sense of awe and wonder is sparked within them… and then the questions begin. Triggering that in children is pure educational gold.”

Jon is humble about his efforts, stating: “If only I could take credit for all that’s happened here… the truth is, I can only lay claim to a fractional piece of it. The real thanks must go to so many others who played a role in the success of the ADHE… the list is long, and I couldn’t possibly acknowledge them all, but you know who you are.

“I just want to reinforce that this didn’t all happen because of one individual, it is a culmination of many contributing parts, over many, many years, that make this possible – I’m just the lucky one who gets to interact with all the visitors on a regular basis… thank you all! And to Patrick and Kita… congratulations and thank you!”