It wouldn’t be Christmas at Stoney Cove without their traditional underwater Christmas tree!

The team has been busy decorating the tree, and it is now situated underwater somewhere in the quarry. Their friends from Leicestershire Scouts will be adding the lights this weekend, along with some festive music. The Stoney Cove team hope all the divers enjoy the ‘seasonal, plinky, plonky music’, wherever they are in the water!

Advertisement Advertisement