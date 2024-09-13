How divers can support World Manta Day

World Manta Day, created to celebrate the big rays divers love to see and raise awareness of the threats they face, is back on Tuesday, 17 September – and UK charity the Manta Trust says it wants to get mantas trending #worldmantaday

The theme for 2024 is “The Power of Storytelling”, says the trust. “We believe each anecdote paints a picture, each story resonates, and every narrative can echo the urgent cry for safeguarding the world’s magnificent manta rays.

“Stories can inspire people across the globe, making the invisible visible and the negative positive, turning fear into wonder, and ignorance into understanding … Every story counts – let’s let them be heard!”

Reef manta rays in the Maldives (Simon Hilbourne)

The Manta Trust is collaborating with Ocean Culture Life to host an hour-long conservation storytelling workshop and interactive Q&A session with experts Jasmine Corbett and Francesca Page. Questions can be submitted in advance via info@mantatrust.org.

Originally scheduled as a Facebook event for 11 September, the workshop has now been moved to 6pm BST this evening (13 September) on Zoom.

Meanwhile, visual stories from manta conservation teams can be checked out on the Manta Trust YouTube Channel, which is carrying short video series from Ecuador, Makunudhoo Maldives, North Maldives, the Caribbean and New Zealand.

A new collection of downloadable resources, including social media posts and posters, is available on the World Manta Day site for sharing on personal and project social media platforms, or for promotion in public spaces in the lead-up and on the day itself.

Besides attending the conservation storytelling workshop, the Manta Trust suggests five further ways to get involved in manta conservation: 1 Submit manta ray ID photos to research groups 2 Share favourite manta photos and videos on social media 3 Reduce personal seafood consumption and eat only sustainably sourced species 4 Support manta ray charities such as the Manta Trust and research groups 5 Be a responsible tourist and follow the local code of conduct if swimming or diving with mantas

Also on Divernet: WHERE TO FIND 22,300 GIANT MANTAS, DIVERS SHOULD BEWARE COWBOY MANTA GUIDES, 4 MANTA HOTSPOTS IDENTIFIED IN PHILIPPINES, HOW TO DIVE WITH THE WORLD’S BIGGEST MANTAS