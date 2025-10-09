Crowdfunder launched for new gearbox for Fathoms Free’s Stingray

Since getting Stingray back on the water, Fathoms Free have had a fantastic year, with the sturdy RIB enabling ghost gear recovery dives and helping support other brilliant marine conservation organisations around Cornwall.

Since her first recovery at Drakes Island in Plymouth Sound in the spring, Stingray has been busy responding to ghost gear reports around Cornwall’s coastline and preventing further unnecessary death to marine life.

Stingray and Fathoms Free’s volunteer skippers have also supported Cornwall Wildlife Trust Seasearch efforts, with dive and snorkel surveys around the coast of Cornwall, ranging from Whitsand Bay, Looe, St Austell Bay, Falmouth Bay, Mounts Bay, St Ives Bay and lots of places in between.

Stingray has been out supporting various dives off Cornwall

Fathoms Free also threw their support behind the Ocean Conservation Trust seagrass efforts in Mounts Bay, helping them out at short notice to survey and gather important seeds ready for next year’s restoration projects.

Stingray even spent the weekend supporting the Kernow Dive Festival fundraising event in June, which raised over £8,000 for DDRC Healthcare in Plymouth, a leading provider of vital services to divers in the UK.

Sadly, after a season of great work and over 100 sea hours since April, Stingray’s gearbox recently failed. The breakdown left the team stranded in Falmouth Bay, before a friendly local towed them back to Mylor Harbour.

Stingray is now in need of a new gearbox

Fathoms Free’s Luke Bullus said: “Where possible, we do all our own maintenance and repairs. Our small volunteer team has already invested countless hours this year in keeping Stingray seaworthy and ready for action following her maiden launch. But this time, the problem is beyond fixing, and we need a new gearbox.

“A genuine gearbox will cost us approximately £3,500 before fitting – money we don’t have for unexpected breakdowns. We can save money by considering non-genuine aftermarket gearbox options, and we’ve also considered sourcing a cheaper second-hand option; however, this last option comes with too many unknowns and could prove to be a false economy in the long run.

“We need your help to get Stingray back out on the water, protecting wildlife and delivering marine conservation in our region!”

You can help by clicking on this link and making a donation to the Crowdfunder. NB: Please note that you can set the Crowdfunder tip to zero by clicking on the ‘custom amount’ button.

Luke added: “Every contribution, large or small, helps us get closer to being back out at sea, making a difference.”

Fathoms Free nominated for Kings Award for Voluntary Service

Fathoms Free has been nominated as one of ten voluntary groups from Cornwall for the King’s Award for Voluntary Service (KAVS) – the highest award given to volunteer-run groups across the UK.

To mark the nomination, at the end of September, some of the team were invited to represent Fathoms Free at a special reception at County Hall, hosted by Lord Lieutenant of Cornwall, Sir Edward Bolitho KCVO OBE and the Chairman of Cornwall Council, Councillor Rob Nolan. The event brought together inspirational volunteer groups from across Cornwall to recognise their incredible contributions.

Fathoms Free’s Luke Bullus (second left) at the nomination reception

Fathoms Free’s Luke Bullus said: “We’re honoured and humbled to be considered alongside so many fantastic community organisations run by volunteers for the benefit of others. Of course, we wouldn’t be able to do any of this without the tremendous support we receive from our supporters, who keep us afloat and enable us to do what we do. We can’t thank you enough.

“The small number of organisations throughout the UK receiving the award will be announced on 14 November, coinciding with the birthday of HM The King. Even if we don’t become a recipient, it’s great to see that protecting our oceans was deemed worthy by the selection committee in the first place. We hope that our nomination raises further awareness of our work to a broader audience and encourages others to try and make a difference where they can.”

Colonel Sir Edward Bolitho said: “The King’s Award for Voluntary Service celebrates groups that are truly outstanding and make a tangible difference to their local community.

“So it is a very proud moment to see so many of Cornwall’s brilliant voluntary groups nominated. Huge congratulations to all groups.”