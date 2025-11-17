Fathoms Free honoured with the King’s Award for Voluntary Service

Cornwall-based volunteer-led marine conservation charity Fathoms Free has been awarded the King’s Award for Voluntary Service (KAVS). Equivalent to an MBE, this is the highest award a voluntary group can receive in the UK. The award celebrates exceptional contributions made by volunteers to their local communities.

Founded in 2014, Fathoms Free is a volunteer-led charity that removes harmful ghost gear and marine plastics, supports biodiversity recovery, works directly with and supports other like-minded organisations, and inspires communities to value and protect the marine environment through direct action. Fathoms Free volunteers dedicate their free time to tackling marine pollution and protecting ocean habitats through the recovery of ALDFG (abandoned, lost, or discarded fishing gear) in their local community.

Also known as ‘ghost gear’, ALDFG continues to kill marine animals long after it’s lost and poses a significant hazard to all recreational water users, from swimmers to scuba divers to paddleboarders and boaters, and so must be removed from the marine environment as soon as possible. The group’s volunteers, most of whom are divers, have spent the past decade working tirelessly to clear Cornwall’s coastline, support marine science and community partnerships, and protect it for future generations.

Fathoms Free team members freeing lobster from monofilament netting

This year has been particularly significant for Fathoms Free, marked by the launch of the dive boat Stingray. Refurbished in-house by the Fathoms Free volunteer team, Stingray has enabled the charity to expand its marine conservation operations and increase their work with other local charities that share its mission.

In addition to ghost gear recovery work, since its launch earlier this year, Stingray has supported Cornwall Wildlife Trust’s Seasearch programme, carrying divers and snorkellers for marine surveys across Cornwall, and assisting the Ocean Conservation Trust with seagrass restoration work by helping with their seagrass seed harvest in Mounts Bay, ready for planting in Falmouth Bay in 2026.

Luke Bullus, Trustee and Diving Officer at Fathoms Free, said: “This award is a huge honour for everyone involved with Fathoms Free. Our volunteers give their time, skills, and energy to protect the marine environment, and this recognition shines a light on their dedication. Stingray in particular has transformed what we can achieve, and this award belongs to everyone who has helped make that possible.”

Fathoms Free have supported Seasearch on board the RIB Stingray

The King’s Award for Voluntary Service aims to recognise outstanding work by local volunteer groups to support their communities. It was created in 2002 to celebrate Her Late Majesty The Queen’s Golden Jubilee and was continued following the accession of His Majesty The King. 2025 marks the third year of The King’s Award for Voluntary Service.

Fathoms Free will be formally presented with the award by the Lord Lieutenant of Cornwall, Sir Edward Bolitho KCVO OBE, at a ceremony later this year, and will attend a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace in the summer of 2026, along with other recipients of this year’s award.