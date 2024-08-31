The Biggest Online Resource for Scuba Divers
2 diver deaths in Lanzarote on same day

Diver died at Playa Chica (Bthv)
Playa Chica (Bthv)

Two men, one a scuba diver and the other a freediver according to reports, died in Puerto del Carmen, the main resort area of Lanzarote in the Canary islands, on Thursday (29 August).

In the early afternoon, a 59-year-old British man reportedly suffered a heart attack during what appears to have been a shore dive.

Members of the public raised the alarm at around 12.30 as the man was pulled unconscious from the water at Playa Chica, a cove popular with tourists and the resort town's southernmost beach..

The Canary Islands Emergency & Security Co-ordination Centre (CECOES) dispatched first responders, who arrived to find the diver in cardiac arrest. CPR proved unsuccessful, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Some six hours later, a 41-year-old French freediver died after being struck by an inflatable boat. He had been diving in the El Poril area of Puerto del Carmen's La Tiñosa port.

The freediver was said to have been displaying both a warning flag and an orange buoy at the surface, but the boat reportedly passed overhead while he was still submerged, resulting in what proved to be a fatal collision.

CECOES directed both Civil Guard and police officers to the scene, but they were unable to revive the freediver, who had suffered a cardiac arrest. Both incidents are now under official investigation.

This week on the podcast, The first compensation payments for expenses incurred in the deaths of 34 people who died when the Californian dive liveaboard Conception caught fire in 2019 have been ordered by a US federal judge – though whether its captain Jerry Boylan is in a position to foot the bill remains unclear. Cradles for baby corals designed to frustrate toothy predators such as parrotfish could be deployed as part of a drive to rehabilitate reefs hit by disturbance events such as coral-bleaching. The Diving Museum in Gosport has been closed during 2024 for restoration of its "damp Grade II* listed building" but has ambitious plans to reopen from next June, drier and with new exhibitions.


How Do You Route Your Drysuit Hose? #askmarkanything

#askmark Hi Mark, I recently did my first dives in a drysuit. On shore I had some discussions about the routing of the inflatorhose for the drysuit. My more experienced buddys told me to put it over my harness...so just from 1. stage...under the arm....to the drysuit. I saw many videos where people put it UNDER the harness... Do you have reasons to do the one or the other? Regards from Germany. Gut Luft! Denis

