Boy loses hand after scuba-tank explosion

Diving takes place from Ploče Beach (Diving Centre Plaza Ploče)
A scuba-tank explosion at an Adriatic shore location in Montenegro has left a 14-year-old boy with serious injuries, resulting in his hand having to be amputated. 

Local press outlets reported that he had been at least 50m from the source of the explosion when he was struck on the wrist by a shard of flying metal. 

A dive-centre has operated since 2011 at Ploče Beach, where the incident occurred on 24 August, offering a range of scuba and freediving services including equipment rental.

Transferred for treatment

The injured boy and his family were said to have come originally from Montenegro but to have been visiting from abroad. He was taken first to a clinic in the town of Kotor, 22km away, before being transferred to the specialist orthopaedic Risan Hospital.

Another child, on holiday from Serbia, required treatment for minor injuries at a medical centre in the nearby town of Budva. A report that a 45-year-old man had been arrested and charged in connection with the explosion remains unverified.

“Today, a diving tank exploded on Ploče beach in the area where diving equipment is issued,” stated the Police Directorate soon after the incident. “According to initial information one person, a 14-year-old foreign citizen, suffered serious injuries to the upper limb, and he is receiving medical attention.

“The police and other services are on the scene to determine all the facts and circumstances of the incident, to determine precisely how the explosion occurred, and possibly to take further action within their jurisdiction.”

