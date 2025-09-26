DCI kills Vietnamese diver, hospitalises buddy

One scuba diver died and another was in a critical condition following what local health authorities report were cases of decompression illness (DCI) following a dive off the coast of Quang Tri province in central Vietnam.

The incident occurred on 22 September, after two men identified as PVL, 45, and PVQ, 54 from a commune near Dong Hoi City had completed a relatively shallow dive at around 15-20m.

They had surfaced and returned to shore but after two hours had elapsed both started experiencing symptoms that included severe fatigue, breathing difficulties and cyanotic skin discoloration. They were rushed to hospital.

PVL arrived conscious but in a grave state at the Vietnam-Cuba Friendship Hospital in Dong Hoi City, with abdominal pain added to his earlier symptoms. He later died there.

PVQ, who was transferred to Vietnam National Institute of Maritime Medicine in Hai Phong City for hyperbaric treatment, was reported to remain in critical condition.

Medical staff said that the symptoms were consistent with divers having made too rapid an ascent or remaining at depth for too long without adequate decompression.