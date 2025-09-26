Magazine Subscriptions
Remove Ads for £3/month
Sign in

DCI kills Vietnamese diver, hospitalises buddy

Find us on Google News
Weekly Newsletter
Diver death: Quang Tri beach (Upyernoz)
Quang Tri beach (Upyernoz)

One scuba diver died and another was in a critical condition following what local health authorities report were cases of decompression illness (DCI) following a dive off the coast of Quang Tri province in central Vietnam.

The incident occurred on 22 September, after two men identified as PVL, 45, and PVQ, 54 from a commune near Dong Hoi City had completed a relatively shallow dive at around 15-20m. 

They had surfaced and returned to shore but after two hours had elapsed both started experiencing symptoms that included severe fatigue, breathing difficulties and cyanotic skin discoloration. They were rushed to hospital.

PVL arrived conscious but in a grave state at the Vietnam-Cuba Friendship Hospital in Dong Hoi City, with abdominal pain added to his earlier symptoms. He later died there.

PVQ, who was transferred to Vietnam National Institute of Maritime Medicine in Hai Phong City for hyperbaric treatment, was reported to remain in critical condition. 

Medical staff said that the symptoms were consistent with divers having made too rapid an ascent or remaining at depth for too long without adequate decompression.

LET’S KEEP IN TOUCH!

Get a weekly roundup of all Divernet news and articles Scuba Mask
We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Recent Comments
Fred A.: The Best Travel Torch For 2025
Wes: Scuba diver grabs cash from steamboat eatery
Omaxx42: The Best Backpack for Day Diving 2025
Divernet: Improved Dolphin ready to roll – at last
Lloyd Garrard CW5: Improved Dolphin ready to roll – at last
Recent News
Connect with us
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Threads Tiktok
Gift Subscriptions
Subscribe for £3/month