Ho, ho ho! Vobster Santas returns in December

Break out your Father Christmas outfit, or deck yourself out as an Elf, one of the Reindeer, or even a jolly Snowman – the Vobster Santas event is back, and promises to be bigger than ever!

Join the Vobster Quay team on 15 December and dozens of other fancy-dress-clad divers – the record is 185 Santa divers hitting the water at one time – to raise money for two worthy causes, the Royal National Lifeboat Institution and Help for Heroes. Since its inception in 2007, Santa divers at Vobster have raised more than £52,000.

“It’s been over 17 years since the very first charity Santa dive took place at Vobster Quay and every year the event just keeps getting bigger and better” enthused Vobster Quay owner, Amy Stanton. “Vobster Santas is a great way for divers to say a massive thank you to the both the RNLI and Help For Heroes – two very deserving charities close to our hearts.

“We’re immensely proud of all that Vobster Santas has achieved and hope that even more divers will join this year’s event on Sunday 15 December. I’m confident that we can make Vobster Santas 2024 the biggest yet!”.

The gates will open at 7.30am, there will be a dive brief at 9.30am, and then the divers will all hit the water at 10am.