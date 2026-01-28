Join Monty Halls for the second Celtic Dagger Expedition – bigger and better!

Following the initial Celtic Dagger Expedition last year, in April 2026 Monty Halls will lead another team to the birthplace of the Commandos, to once again explore the shallow seas, and survey the beaches, where the originals trained.

The team will once again stay at the majestic Kinlochmoidart House, explore Inverailort itself, and visit nearby Achnacarry and the Spean Bridge Memorial.

There are just eight places available on this action-packed expedition, and the package includes all food, accommodation, and activities. With more high-tech surveying equipment at his disposal this year, Monty is confident of some interesting finds.

The team from the inaugural Celtic Dagger Expedition in 2025

As well as surveying the beaches and shallows, there will also be talks and readings in the evenings from the new book, as well as presentations about the filming of the BBC series Commando.

The expedition co-incides with the release of Monty’s new book about the raising of the first Commandos, and there will also be an evening event to celebrate the book launch involving the press, locals and descendants of the Commando originals.

The project is available to both divers and non-divers, and includes boat trips to spot sea eagles, and explore the West Coast.

Evenings on the first Celtic Dagger Expedition often revolved around food and drink!

For more information about the expedition, which runs from 11-19 April 2026, email: tam@seadogproductions.co.uk