KISS Sidewinder 2 gets CE approval

Today marks a major milestone in the history of rebreather diving. After months of extensive work with the DEKRA team, the long-awaited CE approval of the KISS Sidewinder 2 has officially become a reality.

Certification was only the final step of a long and exceptionally complex project, encompassing not only the design phase but also the implementation of a set of sophisticated technologies, each of which alone would have been a demanding task.

KISS Rebreathers are even more pleased that the Sidewinder 2 required no design changes to meet the requirements and, athough the evaluation process took much longer than initially expected, every test was completed smoothly on the first attempt.

KISS are keen to point out that the Sidewinder 2 is not just another rebreather on the market. With its unique modularity, outstanding cold-water capabilities, exceptional scrubber endurance time, and ruggedness, combined with ease of diving and the signature KISS simplicity, it is envisaged that the Sidewinder 2 will become for CCR diving what the XDEEP STEALTH 2.0 is for sidemount: a system that sets a completely new standard and becomes a reference point for all other units.

XDEEP/KISS Rebeathers are at boot Düsseldorf – hall 11 / K23 – until Sunday 25 January, where you will not only be able to see the Sidewinder 2, but also meet the people behind it.