New vision and a new board for the Dive Industry Association of Australia

The Dive Industry Association of Australia (DIAA) held its 2025 Annual General Meeting at the GO Diving Show in Sydney last weekend, to reflect on the past year’s achievements, discuss the future of the industry, and address shared challenges.

Membership of the DIAA has grown threefold in the past year, largely thanks to the dynamic leadership of outgoing chairperson, Bob Diaz.

He commented: “The past year has been a pivotal chapter in the evolution of our association and the industry we serve. Coming out of global disruptions and re-emerging into a world that demands adaptability, resilience, and responsibility, I am proud to report that the DIAA has not only weathered the storm – we have made significant headway in strengthening our core, modernising our structures, and we’re planning for a more-integrated, more-visible, and more-sustainable future.

“I’d like to acknowledge the efforts of our board members whose energy and contributions have made all this possible. From business operators to trainers, manufacturers and marine conservationists, the breadth of commitment to the dive industry is something that must never go unrecognised.”

DIAA 2025 AGM quorum at the Sydney Go Diving Show

The DIAA celebrated the past year’s achievements which include:

· Establishment of a National Code of Practice

· A seat/voice at the Australian Standards

· New website and regular newsletters to DIAA members

· Establishment of a marketing subcommittee to help promote the dive industry

· Establishment of an environment subcommittee to support marine conservation

· Establishment of a resource library for members on business topics

Moving forward, key pillars of the DIAA’s strategic plan include:

· Advocacy, policy influence, and representation as a collective voice for the dive industry on issues such as dive tourism, marine parks and workforce planning.

· Expanding digital engagement and innovation with the launch of an industry podcast and the development of a virtual dive trail

· Sustainability: Positioning the dive industry as a leader in the ‘Blue Economy’.

· Youth engagement: Developing a Youth Diving Ambassadors programme

Bob concluded: “We are no longer just a loose coalition of businesses and individuals – we are becoming an industry movement with purpose, visibility and impact. The Dive Industry Association of Australia is transforming into a modern peak body, one that supports its members and protects the world beneath the waves.”

The association’s strategy will be managed by the new board voted in at the AGM:

Chairperson: Troy Stephenson

Vice Chair: Neil Dorrian

Secretary: Bob Diaz

Treasurer: Jerry Witkowski

Board members: Sue Crowe, Peter Huettner, Deborah Dickson-Smith, Rachael Fallon, Damien Jones