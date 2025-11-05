Oyster Diving and Paul Toomer launch ‘Toomer’s Tec Tours’

World-renowned technical diving instructor and explorer Paul Toomer and Oyster Diving have joined forces to create a brand-new diving concept — ‘Toomer’s Tec Tours’ — offering divers the chance to experience ‘Tec-reational’ diving holidays and training at stunning destinations around the world.

Paul Toomer is one of the world’s most-respected and influential figures in technical diving. Owner of Diving Matrix, and a founding member of RAID, Paul has also held senior roles with SSI, and operated a highly successful dive centre in London. With decades of experience diving around the world and training divers at every level, Toomer brings unrivalled expertise, passion, and a down-to-earth approach to advanced dive education.

Oyster Diving, celebrating 20 years as one of the UK’s leading dive organisations, offers fully bonded scuba diving holidays, equipment from all major brands, as well a highly respected recreational training facility. Known for their professionalism and friendly approach, they’ve earned over 650 five-star Google reviews and an excellent reputation within the UK diving community.

The All Star Ghani will be the host for the first Toomer’s Tec Tours

Under the new brand ‘Toomer’s Tec Tours’, the pair aim to bridge the gap between recreational and technical diving. The trips are designed for divers who wish they could explore a little deeper or stay underwater longer, but want to do so in a fun, relaxed, and supportive environment.

“We wanted to create something that introduces divers to the benefits of technical diving without the pressure or intensity that sometimes comes with it,” says Paul Toomer. “No stress, no world-record ambitions — just amazing diving with like-minded people.”

Toomer’s Tec Tours

“We’ve seen growing interest from recreational divers who want to take that next step safely and enjoyably,” adds Mark Murphy, Managing Director of Oyster Diving. “Teaming up with Paul allows us to offer something truly unique — expert-led diving holidays that are both adventurous and accessible.”

The first ‘Toomer’s Tec Tour’ is set for April 2026 aboard the brand-new All-Star Ghani liveaboard, which joins the renowned All Star Scuba Scene in Egypt. The Red Sea itinerary is open to divers who are already PADI Deep Diver (40m) certified or equivalent, as well as qualified technical divers. Training can be completed onboard or prior to travel, making the experience flexible for all participants.

With only 16 spaces available, there’s ample room for both divers and equipment — ensuring comfort, space, and a truly personal experience. Anyone who is interested in joining Paul can find more details on the Oyster Diving website.