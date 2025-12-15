Magazine Subscriptions
Remove Ads for £3/month
Sign in

Pirates of the Caribbean’s Black Pearl gets new starring role as an artificial reef

Find us on Google News
Black Pearl
Black Pearl
Advertisement

The infamous Black Pearl, this one built as a steel-hulled prop for Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest, has been sunk as an artificial reef in nearly 22m of water off the coast of Panama City Beach.

The 30-metre vessel, which looks a little different now to the instantly recognisable pirate ship in the movies, was sent to the bottom about six nautical miles southwest of St Andrews Pass, joining a veritable fleet of some 800 purpose-sunk ships.

It was sunk with the assistance of students from Tom P Haney Technical College, who welded steel flags, cannons, ship’s wheel, treasure chest and more ‘booty’ to the vessel to give it more of a pirate-feel.

Visit PCB Artificial Reef Co-ordinator and Resource Manager Erin Graham commented: “This is going to be a great dive opportunity for people – it’s a very safe, easy swim with a shallow depth.

“This was designated for a movie prop, so it did not have a lot of the grease buildup, the engine, the fuel, everything that is required to remove for artificial reefs. So this was a prime artificial reef vessel.”

Photo credit: Tom P Haney Technical College

LET’S KEEP IN TOUCH!

Get a weekly roundup of all Divernet news and articles Scuba Mask
We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Recent Comments
Steve Weinman: Female diver missing after Vandenberg wreck separation
Alana Auerbach: Female diver missing after Vandenberg wreck separation
Jack: Diving in Remote Areas: Managing Risk, Medical Emergencies and Evacuation Planning
Myali: Deep ancient wrecks overflow with glass, pots & lamps
1st Mate: Female diver missing after Vandenberg wreck separation
Anna StGodard: Female diver missing after Vandenberg wreck separation
James Mims: Female diver missing after Vandenberg wreck separation
Phil Stillman: Female diver missing after Vandenberg wreck separation
Angus H Day: War Log maps out 1,000+ Baltic shipwrecks
Golden: Garmin inReach: Now for scuba divers
Recent News
Gift Subscriptions
Subscribe for £3/month
Find us on Google News