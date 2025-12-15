Pirates of the Caribbean’s Black Pearl gets new starring role as an artificial reef

Advertisement

The infamous Black Pearl, this one built as a steel-hulled prop for Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest, has been sunk as an artificial reef in nearly 22m of water off the coast of Panama City Beach.

The 30-metre vessel, which looks a little different now to the instantly recognisable pirate ship in the movies, was sent to the bottom about six nautical miles southwest of St Andrews Pass, joining a veritable fleet of some 800 purpose-sunk ships.

It was sunk with the assistance of students from Tom P Haney Technical College, who welded steel flags, cannons, ship’s wheel, treasure chest and more ‘booty’ to the vessel to give it more of a pirate-feel.

Visit PCB Artificial Reef Co-ordinator and Resource Manager Erin Graham commented: “This is going to be a great dive opportunity for people – it’s a very safe, easy swim with a shallow depth.

“This was designated for a movie prop, so it did not have a lot of the grease buildup, the engine, the fuel, everything that is required to remove for artificial reefs. So this was a prime artificial reef vessel.”

Photo credit: Tom P Haney Technical College