Seawilding breakthrough for seagrass restoration

Seawilding, Scotland’s first community-based marine habitat restoration charity, has achieved a major breakthrough in seagrass (Zostera marina) restoration.

Using an innovative technique that translocates seagrass shoots instead of planting seeds, the project has achieved a remarkable increase in seabed coverage – from 10% to 70% in just 15 months – with an impressive 97% survival rate.

Seagrass is the ocean’s only flowering plant and provides a vital habitat for marine biodiversity as well as being an important carbon sink, yet it has been disappearing at an alarming rate since the 1900s. Efforts to restore seagrass are dogged by failure, but Seawilding’s new methodology is showing unprecedented success.

Seawilding have seen massive gains in seagrass restoration

For the last ten years, efforts around the UK have focused on restoring seagrass habitat mainly by sowing seagrass seed. Yet success has been limited, with few examples of widespread seagrass habitat becoming established.



Since 2024, Seawilding has been trialling a new approach, transplanting tens of thousands of adult shoots from existing seagrass ‘donor’ meadows to remarkable effect. Since July 2024, a newly planted area saw an increase in seabed coverage from 10% to more than 70% in just 15 months, while in 2025 a new trial achieved 97% survival of transplanted seagrass shoots and an average four-fold increase in seabed coverage in just six months.



Altogether this has resulted in an area of 0.3 hectares of newly created seagrass habitat. Crucially, the impact of shoot extraction from the existing ‘donor’ meadow appears negligible. Even when harvested at 25% across an area, in just five months shoot density was back to near-natural levels.

Just after planting in May 2024…

…the same area in October 2025

For seagrass restoration in the UK, these trials represent a significant leap forward in technical success, and likely one of the most-successful establishments of seagrass habitat in the UK to date. Full details of the results will be shared in the annual report later this year on the website.

“It’s an exciting break-through” says Will Goudy, Seawilding’s Seagrass Lead. “We’ve trialled multiple methods over the last five years, and had our fair share of failure, but with this methodology we’re proving it’s possible to restore seagrass at scale.”

The next step for Seawilding is to keep building on this success by refining the harvesting and planting efficiency and trialling this successful method in new locations, all while continuing to support the recovery and restoration of our seas.