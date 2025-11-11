Solitude World expands into the Maldives with new liveaboard

Solitude World, known for its operations across the Coral Triangle, has announced its expansion into the Maldives with the launch of a new liveaboard vessel. This milestone marks a significant new chapter in the company’s global growth strategy, bringing its signature blend of comfort, personalised service and diving excellence to one of the world’s most-celebrated underwater destinations.

Building on its proven success with established assets in the Philippines, Indonesia and Palau, Solitude World is extending its reach beyond the Coral Triangle to offer discerning divers unparalleled access to the Maldives’ pristine atolls and abundant marine life.

“Our expansion into the Maldives represents a natural evolution for Solitude World,” said Kit Chung, Executive Director. “We’ve spent years honing our approach in the Coral Triangle, and now we’re ready to bring that same commitment to excellence and strategic growth to new waters. This move reflects our vision of becoming the go-to brand for divers who demand the very best in both underwater experiences and surface-side comfort.”

The new liveaboard, Gaia Joy, will operate under Solitude World management as Solitude Gaia Maldives, joining the company’s growing fleet, which includes the popular Solitude Gaia in Palau. Tresya, owner of both vessels, expressed enthusiasm about the brand’s expansion: “Entering the Maldives diving market is an exciting milestone for our portfolio. Through our experience as a shipbuilder, we’ve worked to collaboratively design this new boat to meet operational and safety demands while enhancing the guest experience. Our guests can expect the same, if not better, comfort and experience with the high service standards Solitude World is known for.”

The launch underscores Solitude World’s ongoing commitment to evolve beyond traditional dive travel, integrating hospitality, adventure and purpose into every guest experience. Solitude Gaia Maldives will feature carefully curated itineraries designed to explore the Maldives’ amazing atolls, from thrilling channel dives to encounters with manta rays, sharks and vibrant coral ecosystems.

Cruise schedules will be released before 2025 ends, with cruises commencing from August 2027.