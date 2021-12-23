SSI partners with Virtual Divers International

Scuba Schools International has announced a new partnership with Virtual Divers International (VDI) designed to engage new and existing divers.

As the world emerges from one of the most-significant historical events ever experienced, the diving industry needs to reinvent itself, and SSI is seeking to do this via the link up with Virtual Divers International (VDI). VDI is the world’s first realistic diving simulator, and the VDI App is as close to diving as you can get on your mobile devices while at the same time playing a game.

More than a game, it’s a way to:

Expose diving to an enormous global gaming audience

Improve dive training through technology

Bring existing divers back to the water

Improve customer retention

Increase continuing education numbers and equipment sales

Most of all, drive new consumers into Training Centres

“SSI is constantly looking for new ways to acquire consumers. Whether that’s through our own advances, or partnering with new and innovative companies, when we see an opportunity, we act quickly,” stated Guido Waetzig, SSI President and CEO. “This is one of those opportunities!”

Jim Holliday, VDI Operations Officer, continued: “SSI is the world’s largest business-based training agency for a reason. They clearly have a technology vision. Together with SSI, we will change the diving industry, both literally and figuratively, and this is only the beginning!” As part of the partnership, VDI will list all SSI Training Centres as partners on day one.