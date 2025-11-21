Magazine Subscriptions
Stoney Cove to add train carriage to sunken attractions

stoney cove
stoney cove train carriage

Popular inland dive site Stoney Cove is set to add a train carriage to its array of sunken attractions in the New Year, with the recent arrival of Coach M4635 into its car park.

As you can see, it was quite the challenge to negotiate the winding road into the site, but the carriage is now safely ensconced in the car park, where it will undergo final prep work getting her ready for being sunk in 2026.

stoney cove
The train carriage coming into Stoney Cove

Built in 1957 in York for British Rail, Coach M4635 had 64 seats when it was put into operation. Later, in 1983, it became an office, and it was finally converted into a bookshop at Wansford Station in the Nene Valley until being acquired by Stoney Cove to be sunk for divers.

Next stop for this train carriage will be 22m – we can’t want to see it in-situ.

stoney cove
The train carriage being unloaded into Stoney Cove car park

