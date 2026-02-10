Magazine Subscriptions
No ads for £3/month
Sign in

Upgraded Red Sea Aggressor IV debuts in 2026

Find us on Google News
Red Sea Aggressor IV
Red Sea Aggressor IV
Advertisement


Aggressor Adventures has announced an exciting upgrade to the Red Sea Aggressor IV, which will transition to a newer, larger liveaboard yacht beginning 28 February 2026. The vessel – named Turquoise – will operate under the Red Sea Aggressor IV name and continue to offer guests memorable diving experiences in the southern Red Sea. This change will not affect any current or future reservations.

Turquoise is a modern, five-deck liveaboard yacht that immediately stands out with its striking turquoise paint scheme, giving it a fresh, contemporary appearance that is distinctly different from other Aggressor Liveaboards. The vessel measures at 42 metres in length with a nine metre beam, which makes it the largest liveaboard in fleet by area. While visually unique, the vessel fully aligns with Aggressor Adventures’ commitment to safety, comfort, and exceptional guest service.

While originally built to accommodate up to 34 passengers and crew, Aggressor Adventures will intentionally limit guest capacity to just 26 passengers, creating a more-spacious and relaxed onboard environment.

“This upgrade allows us to elevate the guest experience while staying true to what makes the Red Sea Aggressor IV so special,” said Wayne Brown, CEO of Aggressor Adventures. “From the yacht’s modern design and eye-catching look to the increased space and added amenities, this vessel is an outstanding platform for Red Sea diving.”

What Guests Can Expect Aboard the Upgraded Red Sea Aggressor IV

  • A modern five-deck yacht
  • A bold turquoise exterior and contemporary design unlike any other Aggressor liveaboard
  • More space throughout the vessel, including cabins and shared areas
  • Limited guest capacity (26 maximum) for enhanced comfort and personalized service
  • A massage chair onboard, ideal for relaxing tired muscles after a full day of diving
  • Four Master Staterooms with a queen mattress.
  • Nine Deluxe Staterooms with side-by-side beds.

The Red Sea Aggressor IV will continue to deliver the same world-class itineraries, experienced crew, and unforgettable Red Sea diving – now paired with a refreshed look and expanded onboard comfort.

Guests may book with confidence knowing this transition enhances the overall experience while preserving everything they expect from Aggressor Adventures.

LET’S KEEP IN TOUCH!

Get a weekly roundup of all Divernet news and articles Scuba Mask
We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Recent Comments
Steve Weinman: Family files lawsuit over 12-year-old’s diving death
Louise Sanger: Shipwrecks guru and diver Richard Larn dies at 94
Eliza: Liveaboard shuts down – leaving divers out of pocket
Josie Mullin: Diving under Jupiter’s red light
Just a random commenter.: Diver who survived Scylla double-tragedy speaks out
Just a random commenter.: Female diver missing after Vandenberg wreck separation
Jon Rowe: Beqa Lagoon Fiji: Shark Diving and Coral Reef Adventures
Steve Seaman: Diver who survived Scylla double-tragedy speaks out
Lori: Diver who survived Scylla double-tragedy speaks out
Ian: DIVE LIKE A PRO: RIB diving
Recent News
TAGS
Gift Subscriptions
Subscribe for £3/month
Find us on Google News