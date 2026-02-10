Upgraded Red Sea Aggressor IV debuts in 2026

Aggressor Adventures has announced an exciting upgrade to the Red Sea Aggressor IV, which will transition to a newer, larger liveaboard yacht beginning 28 February 2026. The vessel – named Turquoise – will operate under the Red Sea Aggressor IV name and continue to offer guests memorable diving experiences in the southern Red Sea. This change will not affect any current or future reservations.

Turquoise is a modern, five-deck liveaboard yacht that immediately stands out with its striking turquoise paint scheme, giving it a fresh, contemporary appearance that is distinctly different from other Aggressor Liveaboards. The vessel measures at 42 metres in length with a nine metre beam, which makes it the largest liveaboard in fleet by area. While visually unique, the vessel fully aligns with Aggressor Adventures’ commitment to safety, comfort, and exceptional guest service.

While originally built to accommodate up to 34 passengers and crew, Aggressor Adventures will intentionally limit guest capacity to just 26 passengers, creating a more-spacious and relaxed onboard environment.

“This upgrade allows us to elevate the guest experience while staying true to what makes the Red Sea Aggressor IV so special,” said Wayne Brown, CEO of Aggressor Adventures. “From the yacht’s modern design and eye-catching look to the increased space and added amenities, this vessel is an outstanding platform for Red Sea diving.”

What Guests Can Expect Aboard the Upgraded Red Sea Aggressor IV

A modern five-deck yacht

A bold turquoise exterior and contemporary design unlike any other Aggressor liveaboard

More space throughout the vessel, including cabins and shared areas

Limited guest capacity (26 maximum) for enhanced comfort and personalized service

A massage chair onboard, ideal for relaxing tired muscles after a full day of diving

Four Master Staterooms with a queen mattress.

Nine Deluxe Staterooms with side-by-side beds.

The Red Sea Aggressor IV will continue to deliver the same world-class itineraries, experienced crew, and unforgettable Red Sea diving – now paired with a refreshed look and expanded onboard comfort.

Guests may book with confidence knowing this transition enhances the overall experience while preserving everything they expect from Aggressor Adventures.