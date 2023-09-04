Are Backplates a Good Idea For New Divers? #askmark #scuba

@Chewbacca10
Greetings,
I am very new to the sport, having had my first dive in Jamaica two months ago. I’ve caught the bug and have been researching everything I can, ahead of my OW certification.
As a new diver, I am a bit overwhelmed by all of the choices of BCDs available to me. It is my understanding that back plate and harness systems offers the most flexibility and can be adapted as I grow in the sport. Do you agree with my assessment?
If so, any recommendations on a backplate and harness system best for new divers traveling to most, if not all, of their dives?
If not, which BCD style is best for longevity?
Thank you for your time!#AskMark
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver
LINKS
Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
———————————————————————————–
OUR WEBSITES
Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com For advertising within our brands
———————————————————————————–
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine