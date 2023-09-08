Are Old Regulator Designs Worth Buying? #askmark #scuba

@denniscamps8505
#askmark
Hi Mark, so I am nearly done with my open water course. I am in the market for a first regulator and I want good stuff. There are a kazilion regs out there. Most of them being sold for more then a decade without changes. I am leaning towards an atomic st1, I like the stainless and since they all breathe the same I will not go for the t3 version which is to expensive. Do you agree that the st1 is still after a decade one of the best regs out there or do you have better options for me?
Love your videos!
Kind regards,
Dennis
