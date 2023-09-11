Can I Use Loose Line for a dSMB or Do I Need a Spool? #scuba #askmark @BrentHollett#AskMark as a Recreational, no deco diver, is there any reason to have more than 6m of line on a DSMB reel?#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiverLINKS

