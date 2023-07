Can SharkSkin and Lavacore Replace a Wetsuit? #askmark #scuba

Can SharkSkin , Thermocline and Lavacore Replace a Wetsuit ? #askmark #scuba@bellananicmorganHey Mark, Thank you for all the videos over the years – they've been a huge help. Bit of an odd situation. I travel full time with just a carryon, so everything I own has to fit, and both size and weight are a consideration. I dive in mostly warmer waters with a bp/w. Because I'm trying to streamline what I bring a bit, rather than my normal 3mm shorty , would a Sharkskin Lavacore full suit be a good option to replace the combination of that and my rash guard ? Thank you for everything that you do for the scuba community. #AskMark

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

LINKS

Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

———————————————————————————–

OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews

Website: https://www.divernet.com Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports

Website: https://www.godivingshow.com The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom

Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com For advertising within our brands

———————————————————————————–

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag

INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine