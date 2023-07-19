Can SharkSkin and Lavacore Replace a Wetsuit? #askmark #scuba

Can SharkSkin, Thermocline and Lavacore Replace a Wetsuit? #askmark #scuba
@bellananicmorgan
Hey Mark, Thank you for all the videos over the years – they've been a huge help. Bit of an odd situation. I travel full time with just a carryon, so everything I own has to fit, and both size and weight are a consideration. I dive in mostly warmer waters with a bp/w. Because I'm trying to streamline what I bring a bit, rather than my normal 3mm shorty, would a Sharkskin/Lavacore full suit be a good option to replace the combination of that and my rash guard? Thank you for everything that you do for the scuba community. #AskMark
#askmark #scuba
